This Genius Ikea Foldable Dining Table Is Perfect For Small Apartments

If you're a small apartment dweller, you're no stranger to making the most of every surface and piece of furniture. You know the meaning of "convertible" even if that applies to things you yourself have made multi-purpose, like using your oven for storage. Luckily, IKEA always has a genius solution for tight living spaces with impressive feats of design that pack the most uses into single pieces — and affordable pieces at that. When it comes to your kitchen and dining area, our recent favorite from IKEA is the NORDEN gateleg table.

Gateleg tables have been around since the 1500s in England, though IKEA's is a sleek, modern update. They're small pieces to begin with, but then have hinged flaps that fold or hang; when you want to use them, you swing out the gate-like leg to support them. The NORDEN table is a double gateleg, with flaps and swing-out legs on each side, making it one of the best items to make your small kitchen exponentially more functional. It starts as a lean storage piece with six handy drawers. It's 29" tall, 31" long, and only 13" wide, making it easy to slide into just about any nook or cranny. When both flaps are used, the table becomes nearly 60" wide, large enough to comfortably seat four people. You can also just use one flap if seating two people, or if you want the NORDEN to function as a breakfast nook or work space.