The Unique Dish Garnish Gordon Ramsay Steers Clear Of Eating

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has never been shy about voicing his opinions, regardless of who they might upset. From "Hell's Kitchen" to "MasterChef," Ramsay has been on TV yelling at chefs and home cooks alike with the goal of improving their skills for years. Also a successful restaurateur, he has always had his finger on the pulse of culinary trends. There are certain foods that Gordon Ramsay won't touch, including plane food and shark fin soup, and now we can add another to the growing list: Foams used to garnish dishes.

Ramsay participated in one of Reddit's famous AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions, where he declared his hatred for foams as a garnish. One Redditor asked "What is the dumbest trend in food that you thought would not have lasted, but has?" to which he responded with sheer abhorrence for them. Mincing no words, the media personality opined, "I think foam should be used for shaving, not go on top of food."

In culinary terms, a foam is a flavored liquid that's been aerated, normally with a handheld tool called a whipping siphon that utilizes nitrous oxide, which is also commonly referred to in professional kitchens as an "ISI canister" based on the brand's popularity. The liquid usually needs a stabilizer added to it, to hold its shape after being transformed into a foam.