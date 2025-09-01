The Salty Addition That Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Pesto

Eat pesto often enough and you can probably predict the flavors down to the very last note. Familiarity etches deep into the basil's herbaceous vibrancy, fused with punchy garlic, tangy parmesan cheese, and that unmistakable bite of pine nuts. When it starts to get a little too repetitive, this classic combination calls for a curveball, something to have you falling in love with the bright and fresh pesto all over again. Unexpectedly, seaweed might just be the answer.

There are many ways to eat seaweed that aren't sushi, but pesto? Not many would even consider it a possibility, and that's all the more reason to give it a try. Right from the first taste, seaweed takes you by surprise with that uniquely nuanced saltiness. The oceanic brine, already outstanding on its own, is excellent at intensifying the flavor profile of pesto without disrupting what's already there. An umami depth lies in the undertone, contrasting the pesto's signature brightness and making every bite more intricate. Subtle and harmonious yet no less memorable, seaweed is just the twist for whenever you want to step out of the usual pesto routine.