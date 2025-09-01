The Salty Addition That Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Pesto
Eat pesto often enough and you can probably predict the flavors down to the very last note. Familiarity etches deep into the basil's herbaceous vibrancy, fused with punchy garlic, tangy parmesan cheese, and that unmistakable bite of pine nuts. When it starts to get a little too repetitive, this classic combination calls for a curveball, something to have you falling in love with the bright and fresh pesto all over again. Unexpectedly, seaweed might just be the answer.
There are many ways to eat seaweed that aren't sushi, but pesto? Not many would even consider it a possibility, and that's all the more reason to give it a try. Right from the first taste, seaweed takes you by surprise with that uniquely nuanced saltiness. The oceanic brine, already outstanding on its own, is excellent at intensifying the flavor profile of pesto without disrupting what's already there. An umami depth lies in the undertone, contrasting the pesto's signature brightness and making every bite more intricate. Subtle and harmonious yet no less memorable, seaweed is just the twist for whenever you want to step out of the usual pesto routine.
The many ways to make and enjoy seaweed pesto
Different types of seaweed evoke different flavor tones when it comes to pesto. Kombu can really pack an umami punch — a perfect choice for those who want the seaweed to shine through. Sweetness comes hand in hand with wakame seaweed, which you can also pair with kombu for a versatile range of umami notes. On a more salty, meaty, and some might even say bacon-y side, there's dulse seaweed. And we can't possibly forget about nori seaweed. The dried, brittle flakes not only bring their signature briny taste, but also a hint of toastiness that's sure to warm up your pesto.
Adapt the seaweed of choice to your pesto recipe, and soon enough, you will have a shortcut to making even the most ordinary dishes exciting. Needless to say, pasta is always a good match. Since you're using seaweed pesto, pairing it with seafood such as mussels and clams is only fitting. Finish it off with toasted sesame seeds and bonito flakes for a simple fusion dish. You can even skip the pasta and spoon the sauce straight onto the seafood. Roasted oysters, in particular, are a stellar choice. Breakfast dishes, whether we're talking scrambled eggs or toasted bread, could also use a spread. When lunch time rolls around, nothing beats a packed sandwich or a sushi wrap with this pesto layered in between. And much like regular pesto, this special spin-off also works on pastries. Sweep it over bread buns and puff pastries to enjoy the baked goods in a brand new way.