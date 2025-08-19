10 Ways To Eat Seaweed That Aren't Sushi

Seaweed chips are everything a classic chip offers — crispiness, saltiness, and addictiveness — but with an extra layer of intrigue that regular potatoes could never pull off. And they definitely beat the greasiness of potato chips. Store-bought varieties come in flavors like wasabi, sea salt, kimchi, spicy sriracha, and more.

Seaweed chips are often made by frying oil-coated seaweed sheets, but you can make them at home in the oven or air fryer as well. Simply place a seaweed sheet on a baking sheet, drizzle it with oil, and bake it. You'll be surprised how easy they are to make and to eat. The sheets hold their crunch best when they're stored in airtight jars or packed in an airtight bag to keep them away from the humidity.

Each sheet is approximately 10 calories. Most Korean supermarkets, as well as grocers nationwide, including Target, Costco, Kroger, Winn-Dixie, and Albertsons, stock them. The saltiness of the seaweed chips goes especially well with soda, sparkling water with lime, beer, or other carbonated drinks. They're also a great alternative for chips when it comes to scooping guacamole, ridiculously good sidekicks to soups, ramen,and pho, and if you're a crunchy sandwich or salad person, don't shy away from crushing a handful between breads or on top of your greens for a delectable bite.