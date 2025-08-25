Keurig Dr Pepper Will Soon Own A Popular California Coffee Brand

Big players are making big moves in the world of fun beverages and morning energy juice (aka coffee). Keurig Dr Pepper is acquiring JDE Peet's for a hefty $18.3 billion, with the intention of soon creating two separate companies, one establishing itself as a leader in the coffee market and the other in the refreshment beverage space.

Just looking at the name of the company as it stands now, Keurig Dr Pepper, tells you that this company has a strong presence in two markets at once. On one side there are the Keurig coffee machines and single-serve pods, along with popular brands like Lavazza, Green Mountain, and McCafé. On the other side, the company owns soft drinks such as Dr Pepper, 7 Up, and Sunkist. Now, with the acquisition of JDE Peet's, the lineup of coffee brands will expand even further, as the company being acquired owns well over 20 brands — Jacobs, Peet's Coffee, Maxwell House, and more.

Once the sale is complete, Keurig Dr Pepper will split into Global Coffee Co. and Beverage Co., each with its own CEO and an independent, large market to conquer. After a recent decline in profits due to price increases, this new shift could be a strategy to bring in more revenue.