The NYC Restaurant Where Filling Up On Bread And Butter Might Actually Make Sense

There are a number of reasons why, when you go to a restaurant, you wouldn't want to fill up on bread and butter (even if the butter always tastes better at a restaurant): You want to actually enjoy your main dishes at the restaurant and not as leftovers (or conversely, you don't want the bread to make you hungrier so you order more food than you intended), or you want to fill up on something more nutritious than just bread and butter. However, there is one NYC restaurant where filling up on the bread and butter might actually make sense.

At Quality Bistro in Midtown Manhattan, not only is the bread and butter not free, but it comes with an eyewatering price tag of $38. So what do you get for a price that's higher than those of all of the salads and sides, most starters (including some seafood appetizers), and even some entrees on the menu? Quite a lot, actually, and enough that it practically eats like a meal.