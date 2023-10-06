The Proper Way To Eat Bread And Butter At A Restaurant

Rather than grabbing the whole piece of bread from your plate to take a bite, use your hands to break off a small, bite-sized portion. This helps keep things neat, and the act of tearing the bread, rather than cutting it, retains its rustic charm and highlights its texture.

Now, for the butter. If the butter is served in a communal dish, use the butter knife provided to transfer a small amount onto your own plate rather than spreading it directly on the bread from the main dish. This way, you avoid "double-dipping" or contaminating the main butter dish, especially if multiple people are sharing. If individual butter portions are provided, feel free to use as you need.

From there, take a tiny bit of butter with your own knife and spread it on the bite-sized piece of bread you've broken off rather than the entire roll or slice. Eat these bite-sized portions one at a time. Between bites, engage in conversation, sip your drink, and set the pace for the rest of the meal. Rushing through the bread and butter not only means you miss out on the full dining experience but also makes you run the risk of filling up before the main course arrives. So ensure you have ample appetite left for your entree.