The Proper Way To Eat Bread And Butter At A Restaurant
In the world of fine dining, beyond the main courses, appetizers, and desserts, there's a staple that remains an eternal favorite for many — bread and butter. This humble duo, often offered complimentary as you await your meal, speaks volumes about a restaurant's attention to detail and its commitment to enhancing the dining experience. Despite its seeming simplicity, there's an art to consuming bread and butter, one that can make the difference between a casual diner and a true connoisseur. The etiquette involved isn't just about sophistication; it's about savoring each bite and showing appreciation for the craft of the chefs and the hospitality of the establishment.
First, if the bread has been served in a communal basket, and you find yourself closer to it, it's courteous to offer bread to the person on your left first. Once they've taken their share, you can pick a piece for yourself, then pass the basket to the person on your right. Alternatively, if every diner gets bread on their plate, wait until everyone at your table has been served before reaching out for that sumptuous roll.
Bread and butter etiquette
Rather than grabbing the whole piece of bread from your plate to take a bite, use your hands to break off a small, bite-sized portion. This helps keep things neat, and the act of tearing the bread, rather than cutting it, retains its rustic charm and highlights its texture.
Now, for the butter. If the butter is served in a communal dish, use the butter knife provided to transfer a small amount onto your own plate rather than spreading it directly on the bread from the main dish. This way, you avoid "double-dipping" or contaminating the main butter dish, especially if multiple people are sharing. If individual butter portions are provided, feel free to use as you need.
From there, take a tiny bit of butter with your own knife and spread it on the bite-sized piece of bread you've broken off rather than the entire roll or slice. Eat these bite-sized portions one at a time. Between bites, engage in conversation, sip your drink, and set the pace for the rest of the meal. Rushing through the bread and butter not only means you miss out on the full dining experience but also makes you run the risk of filling up before the main course arrives. So ensure you have ample appetite left for your entree.