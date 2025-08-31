The Luxury Food Item You Wouldn't Find In Queen Elizabeth's Royal Kitchen

You might think that being the queen of a country would mean indulging in all kinds of luxury foods, but for real life monarchs like Queen Elizabeth II simpler tastes often prevail. Being a royal, the late Elizabeth II's taste in food was subject to the same curiosity of any other part of her life, but according to people around her there wasn't much shocking about her diet. Queen Elizabeth's favorite foods included British classics like tuna sandwiches, chocolate cake, and a Sunday roast, with the biggest hint of her high status being her preference for game from the family's estates. Even her breakfast most mornings was just a simple bowl of Special K cereal. Maybe the most interesting tidbit about her royal highness' dining habits was that she genuinely loved truffles but would refuse to have them served most of the year.

Why the truffle aversion? It didn't have anything to do with them being out of season or not up to her standards, it had to do with cost. Elizabeth reportedly enjoyed a breakfast of eggs with grated truffle, along with another favorite of hers, smoked salmon. But whether out of concern for appearances or genuine worry about the price, she didn't want them purchased for the royal kitchen. The queen would happily indulge in one of her favorite foods around the holidays when she would be sent truffles as gifts, a nice benefit of being royalty, but otherwise she would balk at their outrageous price.