Minnesota's Most Extreme Breakfast Challenge That Only A Few Have Conquered

Six eggs. Six strips of bacon. Four sausage patties. Two slices of ham. A pile of hash browns, four slices of toast, and one 16-inch pancake. Hungry? If you can handle it, that's the Barbarian Breakfast from the Nicollet Diner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It costs $55.95, but if you can get through the entire meal in under 60 minutes, the restaurant will give it to you for free, plus you get a T-shirt to commemorate your gastronomic victory. Not bad! But not easy, either.

Curious what a Barbarian Breakfast weighs? You're looking at 15 pounds of food. The pancake alone weighs 7 pounds. Over a thousand people have attempted to conquer the Barbarian, but only a handful have succeeded. The earliest references to the Barbarian appear online in 2019. Since that time, a number of professional eaters have tried their hand, and their stomachs, at taking it down. A few regular folks have given it a try as well, and the restaurant has a wall of fame that shows off everyone who's succeeded. Some of them are also featured on the diner's social media.

Food Challenges, a site that catalogs and ranks food challenges around the world, gives the Barbarian Breakfast a three out of five difficulty rating. That means, by its standards, this is of average difficulty. You have to wonder what whoever runs the site considers extremely difficult, if a 15-pound breakfast challenge is just average to them.