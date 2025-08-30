What Is A 'True Lemon' And How Is It Different From A 'Rough Lemon'?

There are many different kinds of lemon breeds out there, though you probably only know about two or three off the top of your head. There are the ones you see in the produce department of the grocery store, pink lemons (which may have been created by accident) for pink lemonade, or even the Buddha's hand lemon (which is technically a citron). What most people don't know about these 30+ lemon varieties is that they all fall into three general categories: true lemons (such as Eureka-type and Lisbon-type), hybrids, and rough lemons.

A true lemon is different from a rough lemon for several reasons, but the most obvious is the difference between the way the two fruits look. A true lemon will be relatively small, smooth, oval-shaped, and come to a delicate point at the end, whereas a rough lemon will be larger, bumpy, and more leathery-looking. True lemons have more fruit and less pith, while rough lemons have the opposite. Taste-wise, true lemons are notoriously sour with a small to moderate number of seeds, but rough lemons taste sweeter despite being more acidic and containing more seeds.