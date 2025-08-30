Tahini Vs Peanut Butter: Which Has More Protein?

Peanut butter and tahini have a lot in common: Both are made by grinding seeds or legumes into a thick paste, both can be spread on toast, whisked into dressings, or blended into smoothies, and both are calorie-dense staples that pack a mix of fat, protein, and minerals. On the creamy surface, they might even look interchangeable. But when it comes to their nutritional profiles, there are some key differences that can be helpful to know about, especially if you're tracking your macros or just trying to stay aware of what fuel you're giving your body.

Peanut butter provides about 6 to 8 grams of protein per two-tablespoon serving, while tahini comes in closer to 5 to 6 grams, depending on density. That may not sound like much, but if you're leaning on nut or seed spreads as a protein boost, peanut butter does more of the heavy lifting. Calories are pretty close, roughly 190 in peanut butter to 170 in tahini, so the distinction is in composition, not energy.

Where tahini pulls ahead is in micronutrients. Made entirely from sesame seeds, it's especially high in fiber, as well as calcium, magnesium, and iron, nutrients important for bone density and blood health. It also contains lignans and other antioxidants linked to anti-inflammatory benefits. Peanut butter, meanwhile, is richer in monounsaturated fats, the same heart-friendly kind found in olive oil, and delivers vitamin E and niacin. Both are nutrient-dense, just in different directions.