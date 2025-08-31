Should You Be Marinating Sirloin Before Grilling It?

Sirloin can be one of the most versatile cuts of beef to grill, but you want to make sure you know how to handle it. While not too tough, sirloin does come from an area of the cow that gets a decent amount of work, which makes it more firm. It's also a leaner cut. That's the kind of profile that often calls out for marinating, but should you? To get to the bottom of it, we decided to ask an expert, Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, whether he would marinate sirloin before grilling it.

Shoults' opinion is that marinating might be helpful, but isn't necessary. "Sirloin is naturally more tender than cuts like flank or skirt steak, so it doesn't need a long marinade to be edible," he says. Of course, marinades can also be about adding flavor and not just tenderizing, but Shoults doesn't think that's needed either. "Most steaks should only need salt and pepper to season with a drizzle of olive oil," he explains about the strong beefy flavor of sirloin. Being one of the cheaper cuts of steak, while still tender enough that it doesn't need slow cooking, sirloin can be enjoyed proudly without any marinade at all. Although, if you prefer the added flavor, Shoults has some suggestions on how to go about it.