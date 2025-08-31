Should You Be Marinating Sirloin Before Grilling It?
Sirloin can be one of the most versatile cuts of beef to grill, but you want to make sure you know how to handle it. While not too tough, sirloin does come from an area of the cow that gets a decent amount of work, which makes it more firm. It's also a leaner cut. That's the kind of profile that often calls out for marinating, but should you? To get to the bottom of it, we decided to ask an expert, Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, whether he would marinate sirloin before grilling it.
Shoults' opinion is that marinating might be helpful, but isn't necessary. "Sirloin is naturally more tender than cuts like flank or skirt steak, so it doesn't need a long marinade to be edible," he says. Of course, marinades can also be about adding flavor and not just tenderizing, but Shoults doesn't think that's needed either. "Most steaks should only need salt and pepper to season with a drizzle of olive oil," he explains about the strong beefy flavor of sirloin. Being one of the cheaper cuts of steak, while still tender enough that it doesn't need slow cooking, sirloin can be enjoyed proudly without any marinade at all. Although, if you prefer the added flavor, Shoults has some suggestions on how to go about it.
Marinating sirloin can be helpful to retain moisture, but isn't mandatory
The tenderness of sirloin means marinating is up to you, but it can protect against one of the concerns that come with being one of the leaner cuts of steak. Lacking in fat, sirloin has a tendency to dry out if not prepared properly. Not overcooking it is the best way to keep it from getting too dry, but a marinade also helps it retain moisture. This isn't just because it's sitting in liquid, but because the salt and acid in a steak marinade help to relax meat's proteins. This makes the proteins better at bonding with water and helps them to contract less during cooking. And while sirloin has a strong meaty flavor, the lack of fat also means less richness, which can also impact flavor. Thus, a marinade can help add its own fat or simply contribute some other flavors of its own.
If you are going to marinate sirloin, Shoults has an easy recipe that makes a perfect steak marinade. "For sirloin steak, you need acid, fat, salt, and spices to tenderize the meat and boost the beef flavor," the chef reveals. Shoults' go-to recipe for a steak marinade is as follows: one cup of soy sauce, ¼ cup of olive oil and Worcestershire sauce, and two tablespoons of lemon juice before adding two cloves of garlic, black pepper, and a tablespoon of honey. "Mix together and let it marinate for two [to] six hours," he adds. When it's that easy, why not?