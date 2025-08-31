How The LTLT Cooking Technique Makes A Difference In The Quality Of Your Cooked Meat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a world obsessed with speed, some of the most extraordinary culinary results come from doing the exact opposite: cooking things very slowly. LTLT cooking — or low temperature long time cooking — transforms ingredients through gentle, extended heat application at precisely controlled low temperatures. This method involves cooking food at heat typically regulated between 120 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, for periods ranging from one to several hours. The best-known application of LTLT cooking is sous vide, which translates to "under vacuum" in French. Meat — or even fish, poultry, and vegetables — are marinated, sealed, and then immersed in a temperature-controlled water bath for hours.

Despite the fact that it takes so long and requires specialized equipment, there are two reasons LTLT cooking is popular, especially in high-end restaurants. The first is the quality of the finished product, and the second is the ease with which it can be replicated.

The extended cooking time at low temperatures gradually breaks down tough fibers and connective tissues in meat, and the result is the kind of melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that is practically impossible to achieve using traditional high-heat methods. Additionally, once you get the combination of temperature and time right on your sous vide steak, you can replicate the exact same level of tenderness every single time. Once the meat reaches the perfect consistency, it is common to sear it over high heat for a few minutes to achieve a caramelized crust.