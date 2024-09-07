The Preparation Tip To Remember When Cooking Foie Gras

The first depiction of a goose being fed to enlarge its liver dates back to ancient Egypt, and over the centuries, foie gras traveled to France, the largest producer of foie gras today. A whole foie gras isn't difficult to cook but it does require some preparation. Most of foie gras is fat and, when cold, it will be difficult to work with, so bring the foie gras to room temperature before working with it. For more foie gras preparation tips, we consulted with Chef Ryan Ratino, an award-winning restauranteur and owner of Maass, Ômo by Jônt, and two Michelin-starred restaurants, Jônt and Bresca.

A fresh foie gras is divided into two lobes, one larger than the other, which you need to carefully separate. After doing that, chef Ratino recommends that you "clean out the cartilage and veins from the center." There are two veins in the large lobe: the main vein that runs the length of the lobe and a center vein where the two lobes were connected. Using a sharp knife, cut along the sides of each vein, and with a paper towel, gently pull the veins out. Move on to the smaller lobe and remove its veins the same way. Pan-searing is considered to be the best way to cook foie gras, but it first needs to be sliced. As Ratino told us, "Run your knife under warm water, then slice the foie gras to create slabs for searing."