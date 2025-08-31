Here's Why You Should Never Reuse A FoodSaver Bag, Even If You Take Precautions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reusing vacuum seal bags is a clever way to save money and an easy way to reduce waste in the kitchen, but it's not always safe. Even the most thorough washing can't fully eliminate the risk when certain foods are involved. We've admitted before that the FoodSaver is the vacuum sealer you need for maximum flavor and freshness, but if you're in the habit of rinsing and reusing your FoodSaver bags, it's important to know where to draw the line, or you might make a cleaning mistake that could get toxic.

According to FoodVacBags, you should never reuse bags that were used to seal raw meat, fish, eggs, or soft cheeses. These foods can leave behind microscopic traces of bacteria like salmonella, listeria, or E. coli — and even a high-temp scrub won't guarantee those pathogens are gone. Reusing bags that have touched raw animal products risks cross-contamination and foodborne illness, especially if you're planning to seal ready-to-eat foods the second time around.

So while it might feel wasteful to toss a thick plastic pouch after one use, it's a far safer choice than taking a chance with bacteria that could spread throughout your kitchen.