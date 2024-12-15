FoodSaver Is The Vacuum Sealer You Need For Maximum Flavor And Freshness
No time of the year demands more from you and your kitchen than the holidays, and if you want to serve the freshest, best-tasting meals to your family and friends, prepping ahead of time is essential. Getting those big holiday meals ready means using up every corner of your kitchen, and it's next to impossible for most ovens and stovetops to handle the workload all at once. At the same time big gatherings mean a lot of different tastes to please and making sure you have enough different meats, vegetables, sides, and holiday desserts to ensure the perfect party for everybody. It's a task that's overwhelming for even the most experienced home cook, and can sap a lot of the joy and relaxation you want from time with the people you love most.
The easiest way to manage this daunting undertaking is to plan ahead and make ahead. And if you can store your dishes and ingredients properly, then everything you put on the table will taste as fresh as if you had just made it. That's why a vacuum sealer can be your saving grace this holiday season, and why FoodSaver is the go-to brand for any chef who wants to save time and money without sacrificing the quality of your meal.
FoodSaver Vacuum Sealers are an essential tool for food storage, preservation, and sous-vide cooking. By removing air from bags and storage containers, vacuum sealing preserves the flavor and freshness of all your ingredients and pre-made dishes, so you can get all your shopping and prep done ahead of time and be ready to go on the big day. And the new FoodSaver Handheld+ 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealing System isn't just great for prepping and preserving food, it's also easy and extremely convenient to use, with a cordless, handheld design that easily fits anywhere on your countertop. You can seal and set aside meat, fish, and vegetables without a second thought.
FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing Systems can help knock out all your holiday prep with ease
The best part about the FoodSaver Handheld+ 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer is how versatile it is, which is more important than ever during the holidays. Chopping up vegetables or portioning out servings of meat and fish can expose more of their surface area to oxygen, degrading their quality and taste as they sit out, and forcing you to slice and dice in the heat of the moment unless you want your meal to suffer. But with vacuum sealing, you can cut off the air exposure and do all that prep days ahead, so when it comes time to brown vegetables for a stew or braise your favorite meats they can come right out of the fridge and into your pot.
This vacuum sealer is also great for marinating, as both larger portions of meat or individual servings can be sealed with sauces and aromatics, so you can get right to cooking with no day-of prep and limited cleanup. There is also a marinate mode that cuts down on time if you're putting together a last-minute dinner. Or you can cook your meats right in the bag with a sous-vide machine, for perfectly juicy results with no worries about overcooking. You might even have time to sit down and sip a drink with your guests before the meal gets served for once.
Vacuum sealing with FoodSaver means pre-cooked dishes and frozen food tastes great longer
Vacuum sealing isn't just useful for prepping and storing raw ingredients. You can also use FoodSaver for pre-cooked side dishes, ensuring they maintain their flavor and are ready for reheating and serving as soon as you are. Using the FoodSaver Handheld+, 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer will keep your food fresh five times longer than normal storage methods, so you can even spread out your holiday cooking over multiple days to make hosting more manageable. And don't stop with sides. Make long-simmering sauces or stews and then seal them for reheating — because everyone knows things like tomato sauce and gravy taste better after sitting to cool overnight anyway.
Even frozen food stops being a bad word when you use a vacuum sealer. FoodSaver's vacuum bags and rolls are specially made with multiple added layers of protection, so freezer burn is no worry and the dull flavors of frozen meals are a thing of the past. Cookies, brownies, and unfrosted cakes will emerge from your freezer picture perfect for your holiday spread and taste as fresh as the day you made them. Roasted chicken and salmon for salads or sides of meatballs and baked ziti are also great freeze-ahead options that will feed party crowds and only get better when they are preserved by vacuum sealing. And because the FoodSaver Handheld+ is compatible with FoodSaver's full line of bags and containers, there isn't a dish you won't be able to store.
The FoodSaver Handheld+, 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer will help you save and cut down on holiday waste
Even as the day winds down, plates are cleared, and food coma's drive people to the couch, your FoodSaver Handheld+ can keep working for you. All those delicious holiday dishes you worked on will be preserved all week, ready to make quick meals or be repurposed into holiday leftover sandwiches and soups. Even ingredients you didn't get around to using can be kept fresh, whether you want to send them home with family, or save them in the freezer for another day. That doesn't just mean less work for you, but also less food waste, which is great for the environment and your wallet.
When everything is finally over and it's time for cleaning, the FoodSaver Handheld+, 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer conveniently docks with the countertop device for charging. Because it's so compact and lightweight, it can easily be stored in any cabinet or drawer when you're done with it too. And FoodSaver's commitment to quality extends beyond just the taste of your meal. The brand's vacuum sealers are backed by an industry-best five-year warranty, so you'll get plenty of use for every holiday and celebration to come. So while you're busy entertaining loved ones this holiday, give yourself a gift with the FoodSaver Handheld+, 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer System. It truly is one that will keep on giving.