How Many Michelin-Starred Restaurants Has Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone Owned?

Fans of food television will be familiar with Curtis Stone. The Australian celebrity chef has appeared on such hit cooking shows as "Iron Chef," "Top Chef Masters," "Masterchef Australia," "Around the World in 80 Plates," "Kitchen Inferno," "My Kitchen Rules," and more. Beyond his appearances on television, chef Curtis Stone is also a cookbook author. He encourages people to entertain with Gathar, a booking platform that makes it easy for individuals to hire private chefs for in-home entertainment, and believe it or not, he even shared a laugh with Queen Elizabeth II. To date, he has several restaurants under his belt, including two that earned Michelin stars: Maude and Gwen.

Curtis Stone opened Maude in Beverly Hills in 2014. Named for his paternal grandmother, who was his first culinary influence, Maude was Stone's very first solo restaurant. At first, the restaurant featured a tasting menu designed around one ingredient, which changed monthly. Then it shifted to highlighting different wine regions around the world before focusing on Southern California cuisine in its last chapter. It was awarded one Michelin star in 2019, a standout feat for a first restaurant for a chef. Maude closed in 2024 but reopened as another Curtis Stone venture, Pie Shop.