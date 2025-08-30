How Many Michelin-Starred Restaurants Has Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone Owned?
Fans of food television will be familiar with Curtis Stone. The Australian celebrity chef has appeared on such hit cooking shows as "Iron Chef," "Top Chef Masters," "Masterchef Australia," "Around the World in 80 Plates," "Kitchen Inferno," "My Kitchen Rules," and more. Beyond his appearances on television, chef Curtis Stone is also a cookbook author. He encourages people to entertain with Gathar, a booking platform that makes it easy for individuals to hire private chefs for in-home entertainment, and believe it or not, he even shared a laugh with Queen Elizabeth II. To date, he has several restaurants under his belt, including two that earned Michelin stars: Maude and Gwen.
Curtis Stone opened Maude in Beverly Hills in 2014. Named for his paternal grandmother, who was his first culinary influence, Maude was Stone's very first solo restaurant. At first, the restaurant featured a tasting menu designed around one ingredient, which changed monthly. Then it shifted to highlighting different wine regions around the world before focusing on Southern California cuisine in its last chapter. It was awarded one Michelin star in 2019, a standout feat for a first restaurant for a chef. Maude closed in 2024 but reopened as another Curtis Stone venture, Pie Shop.
Double the acclaim
Curtis Stone opened Gwen in Hollywood in 2016, partnering with his brother, Luke, in the venture. Similar to Maude, the restaurant is named after his grandmother, but his maternal one this time. It was on Gwen's farm in Australia that the Stone brothers learned about livestock farming and respect for raising animals. The brothers both started working in a butcher shop, which explains why Gwen is both a butcher shop and a fine-dining restaurant that made our list of the 14 best steakhouses in California. At Gwen, guests can enjoy a tasting menu or order dishes a la carte.
Gwen received one Michelin star in 2022, an honor it has retained to this day. However, note that Eater reported that Curtis plans to close Gwen's current Hollywood location sometime in August 2025 and reopen on the west side of Los Angeles (exact date not yet known). Curtis Stone also owns two other restaurants: Georgie in Dallas, Texas, and Woodend inside the Maroma Hotel in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.