Your Ahi Tuna Isn't Searing Properly, And Here's The Likely Problem

The flaky, buttery interior and caramelized coating of seared tuna steaks might just be enough to land them on your weekly dinner rotation for life. However, if you find that your fish always has a chalky texture and overly crisp exterior, this may have less to do with the quality of the meat and everything to do with how long you cook it.

There's nothing like hearing the sizzle and pop of tender fish searing in a pan, but don't let the joy of that experience make you prolong it more than necessary. Ahi tuna is delicious when seared, but only for a short amount of time. Overcooking is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when searing ahi tuna, and it may cost you the integrity of the entire steak. Despite its buttery taste, the fish has a low fat content that prevents it from retaining moisture when it encounters excessive heat. Cooking it quickly ensures that you end up with a center that's perfectly tender and flaky.

Ahi tuna also has fragile connective tissue, so it doesn't take much heat to turn the once-delicate flesh rubbery. As you cook the fish, the proteins lose their structure and bind together to create a new form. When met with excess heat, these proteins will tighten up even further, resulting in an overly firm texture.