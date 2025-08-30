Is The House Salad Worth It At A Restaurant? We Asked An Expert

When dining in restaurants, a house salad is omnipresent on many menus. Usually presented as the eatery's "default" salad, it's most likely a reliable bowl of simple greens and a few vegetables. But not all house salads are created equal. Also known as side, dinner, or starter salads, they can be either crisp, fresh, and interesting or sadly disappointing, more an afterthought than an equal component of a well-orchestrated dinner. To explore whether this item is worth your time and appetite, we reached out to an expert in the field, Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, founder of Culinary Advisors LLC and host of the "Beyond the Plate Podcast."

On reasons for being wary of house salads, Kaplan points to restaurant types and regional nuances. "The term 'house salad' really became popular in places like diners, steakhouses, and mom-and-pop spots," he explains, noting that these salads often consist of "just the basics," including lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, and more. "But context matters, too," he reassures. For example, it's important to consider the environment and cuisine.

"It's not so much about being wary of the house salad as it is about knowing how to 'read the room' — or in this case, the restaurant," says Kaplan. "If I'm sitting down at an old-school greasy spoon diner off the highway, chances are the house salad isn't exactly the star of the menu." The expert notes that diners are known best for burgers or fried foods rather than house salad offerings. But there are two sides to that scenario.