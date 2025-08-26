Martha Stewart Has Collected This Beautiful, Increasingly Rare Vintage Glassware For Decades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been seeing pale green glassware everywhere on your social media feeds — from cake stands to cocktail glasses — the trending kitchen pieces are beautiful but certainly nothing new. In fact, they're vintage. Martha Stewart has been collecting (and selling) the increasingly rare Depression-era pieces — called jadeite — for decades. After her daughter Alexis harnessed a collection of them on a cross-country road trip in the 90s, the home and kitchen guru began rejuvenating the glassware and started a personal collection. She then founded her own line of jadeite glassware in the 1990s and began selling it through her Martha By Mail catalog. These days, she still sells her line of jadeite kitchenware through her website, on Amazon, and through home retailers like Wayfair, JCPenney, and Target.

After Stewart brought jadeite items like bowls, Tupperware-like storage containers, and citrus reamers back onto the scene, the original glassware's value increased dramatically, transforming old-timey dinnerware sets and nonchalant thrift store finds into collectables that could go for $300 (or more) a pop. The cost of an average jadeite item has decreased in the last two decades. But fans and groups centered on key brands like Fire-King, Janette Glass, and McKee (one of the first purveyors of jadeite dinnerware sets in the 1930s) are still around, reflecting people's long-lasting love for the original eye-catching vintage glassware.