The Cooler Hack You Need For Making Corn On The Cob For A Crowd
Cooler corn just might be one of the most out-of-the-box cooking tips we can share, but the technique is worth a try when you have a crowd to feed. On a warm summer day, there's nothing fresher or more delicious than corn on the cob paired with Mediterranean grilled chicken or burgers, but cooking enough for a large group can be a hassle. This is one of those times when you may need to give up some cooler space you'd normally reserve for beers, popular hard seltzer brands, and sodas to make the meal a success.
Most home cooks do not have pots large enough to boil a dozen-plus ears of corn — and grilling them takes a lot of time, too. That's when cooler corn comes to the rescue. Just as an insulated cooler keeps ice frozen and drinks cold, it can also trap the heat of boiling water to cook corn on the cob. While you'll still need a place to boil enough water to fill your cooler, it won't require as much space as it would to cook both the water and corn in the pot. Plus, you can add butter, margarine, salt, or spices right to the cooler to flavor this summery side. And before you ask whether it's safe to pour boiling water into a plastic tub, there should be no concerns about BPA leaching into your food, thanks to the plastics used in most coolers.
Top tips for cooking cooler corn
When it's time to batch cook the corn, make sure the cooler is clean. Shuck the corn and, depending on the size of the cooler, break each ear in half. Boil two quarts of water for every 12 ears of corn you plan to cook. Add the prepared corn and boiling water to the cooler, along with butter, salt, or spices if desired. Close the lid tightly, and the corn should be ready in about 30 minutes. Keep the lid shut so steam doesn't escape — otherwise you risk spoiling the process. Once the corn is done, drain the water and keep the corn inside the cooler until it's time to serve.
For those who prefer corn cooked in the husks, soak the ears for a couple of hours, then grill them for about 15 minutes. Afterward, place them in the cooler without water for up to three hours. In this case, the cooler works like a steamer. However you cook it, corn on the cob is always a crowd-pleaser — and you can take it up a notch with creative seasoning. Toss a lemon pepper rub into the cooler, or set out toppings like garlic parmesan butter or Cajun butter so guests can dress their cobs before digging in.