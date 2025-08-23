The Cooler Hack You Need For Making Corn On The Cob For A Crowd

Cooler corn just might be one of the most out-of-the-box cooking tips we can share, but the technique is worth a try when you have a crowd to feed. On a warm summer day, there's nothing fresher or more delicious than corn on the cob paired with Mediterranean grilled chicken or burgers, but cooking enough for a large group can be a hassle. This is one of those times when you may need to give up some cooler space you'd normally reserve for beers, popular hard seltzer brands, and sodas to make the meal a success.

Most home cooks do not have pots large enough to boil a dozen-plus ears of corn — and grilling them takes a lot of time, too. That's when cooler corn comes to the rescue. Just as an insulated cooler keeps ice frozen and drinks cold, it can also trap the heat of boiling water to cook corn on the cob. While you'll still need a place to boil enough water to fill your cooler, it won't require as much space as it would to cook both the water and corn in the pot. Plus, you can add butter, margarine, salt, or spices right to the cooler to flavor this summery side. And before you ask whether it's safe to pour boiling water into a plastic tub, there should be no concerns about BPA leaching into your food, thanks to the plastics used in most coolers.