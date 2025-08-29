Smoked Bologna Is The Sleeper Hit Your Cookout Lineup Is Missing

A good rule of thumb is to get a three-pound slab for smoking. With a knife, slice a crosshatch pattern across the surface of the tube to ensure that the sauce or seasonings can seep in through the crevices (plus this makes for more crispy bits). From there, you can simply marinate it for 30 minutes in the BBQ sauce of your choice, or, you can slather it in mustard and then cover it in a zesty dry spice rub before smoking it. The popular deli meat is very versatile, so any pre-made BBQ rub will work, or flavors like honey mustard, brown sugar, and hot sauce.

Make sure your smoker or grill rests at 225 degrees Fahrenheit and use hickory or pecan wood for the best flavor. The bologna can be smoked for about 2 hours, or until the crust is crisp and dark. Once the bologna is sliced and ready to be plated, it makes for a delectable sandwich on soft white bread or rolls with American cheese and mayo, and goes well with BBQ classics like coleslaw, mac and cheese, and creamy dill potato salad.