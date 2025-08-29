Smoked Bologna Is The Sleeper Hit Your Cookout Lineup Is Missing
Summer BBQs always hit with delectable charred chicken wings, steak, hot dogs, and grilled cheeseburgers. But there is one meat that's often missing from the cookout lineup — smoked bologna. The sandwich meat staple is good in heroes, but is even better on the grill. Bologna is a type of deli meat that's similar to mortadella, with a smooth pink texture, but is made from beef, pork, or chicken (or a combination).
Smoking the meat creates a crunchy casing, as the crust of the meat's tubular exterior becomes caramelized and crumbly. The smoking process adds a mildly spicy taste, and the meat becomes richer in flavor. Plus, smoked bologna is affordable for feeding a group, easy to make, and is a surefire crowdpleaser. To put it in perspective — a tube of bologna can cost $10.99 a pound while one Porterhouse steak is priced at $24.99.
How to make smoked bologna
A good rule of thumb is to get a three-pound slab for smoking. With a knife, slice a crosshatch pattern across the surface of the tube to ensure that the sauce or seasonings can seep in through the crevices (plus this makes for more crispy bits). From there, you can simply marinate it for 30 minutes in the BBQ sauce of your choice, or, you can slather it in mustard and then cover it in a zesty dry spice rub before smoking it. The popular deli meat is very versatile, so any pre-made BBQ rub will work, or flavors like honey mustard, brown sugar, and hot sauce.
Make sure your smoker or grill rests at 225 degrees Fahrenheit and use hickory or pecan wood for the best flavor. The bologna can be smoked for about 2 hours, or until the crust is crisp and dark. Once the bologna is sliced and ready to be plated, it makes for a delectable sandwich on soft white bread or rolls with American cheese and mayo, and goes well with BBQ classics like coleslaw, mac and cheese, and creamy dill potato salad.