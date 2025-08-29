Julia Child's Pro Advice That Ensures Your Omelets Never Stick To The Pan
One acclaimed celebrity chef who's certainly left an impact with her abundance of tried-and-true cooking tips for home chefs is Julia Child. She was perhaps most known for introducing French cuisine to home cooks across America with dishes like the French omelet. Making a French omelet isn't exactly easy, but Childs has a tip that makes it manageable for most home cooks, and it starts with properly seasoning the pan so that the eggs don't stick to it.
In a YouTube clip from season one of her cooking show "The French Chef," Childs says you must season an iron or steel pan before you use it. You might have heard of seasoning a cast-iron pan, which is essentially the same technique. To do so, Child says to heat it on the stove until it's hot to the touch. Then, you pour oil (preferably a neutral variety) into the hot pan and let it rest overnight. The following day, sprinkle in some salt, wipe it clean, and the pan is "ready to go" according to Childs.
To be clear, this can be done when the pan is new. But if you haven't seasoned your pan already, it's not too late, and you can do it before you make that French omelet.
Tips for making a French omelet in a well-seasoned pan just like Julia Child
When it's time to cook, test your skills with our classic French omelet recipe that will certainly make Julia Childs proud. To ensure the omelet cooks quickly, an important part of perfecting the French dish is not to use more than three eggs, per the chef. You should also allow the pan to get hot over medium-high heat. If you don't let the pan heat up, the eggs might stick, and if the pan is too hot (and you don't work fast), you could get color on the outside of the omelet, which is not typical of the French version of the dish.
If you don't have time to season a pan like Child suggests, use your best nonstick pan to make a French omelet. And even with a nonstick pan over the right heat on the stove, use plenty of butter so there's little to no chance that the eggs stick to the pan. For more help on the matter, here's how to season a cast-iron skillet before you make that French omelet.