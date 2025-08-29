The High-Protein Burger Topping You Probably Haven't Tried Yet

When it comes to the most popular burger toppings, most of us think of the usual suspects: lettuce, pickles, cheese slices, mayo, ketchup, and maybe a special sauce if we're feeling fancy. But there's one creamy, tangy, and surprisingly nutritious option that's been hiding in plain sight: cottage cheese. Before you panic, we're not talking about curds just plopped on a patty. Instead, blending cottage cheese transforms it into a silky, pourable sauce (one of the best ways to use cottage cheese) that's not only delicious but also loaded with protein (upping the ante of that protein-packed burger patty). While a 1/4 cup of mayonnaise has about a half a gram of protein, the same amount of blended cottage cheese can pack around 7 grams — enough to give your burger a boost without adding unnecessary fat.

Making it is simple: Toss cottage cheese in a blender or food processor with seasonings of your choice. Garlic powder, smoked paprika, fresh herbs, or even a splash of pickle juice can turn it into a signature topping. Once blended until smooth, it takes on the consistency of a thick, rich sauce perfect for drizzling or spreading on your bun. It's creamy like mayo, tangy like sour cream, and brings a satisfying, savory depth to every bite.