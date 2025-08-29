The High-Protein Burger Topping You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
When it comes to the most popular burger toppings, most of us think of the usual suspects: lettuce, pickles, cheese slices, mayo, ketchup, and maybe a special sauce if we're feeling fancy. But there's one creamy, tangy, and surprisingly nutritious option that's been hiding in plain sight: cottage cheese. Before you panic, we're not talking about curds just plopped on a patty. Instead, blending cottage cheese transforms it into a silky, pourable sauce (one of the best ways to use cottage cheese) that's not only delicious but also loaded with protein (upping the ante of that protein-packed burger patty). While a 1/4 cup of mayonnaise has about a half a gram of protein, the same amount of blended cottage cheese can pack around 7 grams — enough to give your burger a boost without adding unnecessary fat.
Making it is simple: Toss cottage cheese in a blender or food processor with seasonings of your choice. Garlic powder, smoked paprika, fresh herbs, or even a splash of pickle juice can turn it into a signature topping. Once blended until smooth, it takes on the consistency of a thick, rich sauce perfect for drizzling or spreading on your bun. It's creamy like mayo, tangy like sour cream, and brings a satisfying, savory depth to every bite.
Best ways to use cottage cheese on your burger
The beauty of blended cottage cheese sauce is how adaptable it is. If you're craving something indulgent but still want the protein benefits, you can recreate your favorite fast-food sauces — just swap in blended cottage cheese for mayo. For a high-protein Big Mac–style sauce, stir in ketchup, mustard, diced pickles, and a pinch of paprika. To mimic In-N-Out's famous spread, blend in ketchup, sweet relish, and a splash of vinegar, then season to taste. The texture stays velvety while the flavor hits all the familiar notes.
It's not just for burgers, either. Use it as a dip for fries, a drizzle over grilled chicken, or even as a tangy spread for veggie wraps. Because it holds up well in the fridge, you can make a batch ahead of time and have a versatile, protein-packed condiment ready for quick meals all week. It's the kind of topping that makes you wonder why we've been giving all the credit to mayo for so long.