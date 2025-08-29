The High-Protein Burger Topping You Probably Haven't Tried Yet

By Rachel S.
cheeseburger on a white plate with french fries Grace Cary/Getty Images

When it comes to the most popular burger toppings, most of us think of the usual suspects: lettuce, pickles, cheese slices, mayo, ketchup, and maybe a special sauce if we're feeling fancy. But there's one creamy, tangy, and surprisingly nutritious option that's been hiding in plain sight: cottage cheese. Before you panic, we're not talking about curds just plopped on a patty. Instead, blending cottage cheese transforms it into a silky, pourable sauce (one of the best ways to use cottage cheese) that's not only delicious but also loaded with protein (upping the ante of that protein-packed burger patty). While a 1/4 cup of mayonnaise has about a half a gram of protein, the same amount of blended cottage cheese can pack around 7 grams — enough to give your burger a boost without adding unnecessary fat.

Making it is simple: Toss cottage cheese in a blender or food processor with seasonings of your choice. Garlic powder, smoked paprika, fresh herbs, or even a splash of pickle juice can turn it into a signature topping. Once blended until smooth, it takes on the consistency of a thick, rich sauce perfect for drizzling or spreading on your bun. It's creamy like mayo, tangy like sour cream, and brings a satisfying, savory depth to every bite.

Best ways to use cottage cheese on your burger

cottage cheese on hamburger with onion rings doug m/Shutterstock

The beauty of blended cottage cheese sauce is how adaptable it is. If you're craving something indulgent but still want the protein benefits, you can recreate your favorite fast-food sauces — just swap in blended cottage cheese for mayo. For a high-protein Big Mac–style sauce, stir in ketchup, mustard, diced pickles, and a pinch of paprika. To mimic In-N-Out's famous spread, blend in ketchup, sweet relish, and a splash of vinegar, then season to taste. The texture stays velvety while the flavor hits all the familiar notes.

It's not just for burgers, either. Use it as a dip for fries, a drizzle over grilled chicken, or even as a tangy spread for veggie wraps. Because it holds up well in the fridge, you can make a batch ahead of time and have a versatile, protein-packed condiment ready for quick meals all week. It's the kind of topping that makes you wonder why we've been giving all the credit to mayo for so long.

