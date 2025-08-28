What Happened To Burger King's Salads?

Let's be honest, most people didn't go to Burger King just for a salad. Depending on who you ask, some of the chain's salads weren't even that good – but that doesn't mean they didn't have fans. Back in the 1980s, Burger King even had full-blown salad bars. Later, those gave way to pre-made options like the chicken Caesar, side salads, and a Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken salad. But over the past few years, they've disappeared from menus across the U.S. without a press release or an official goodbye. They were simply phased out.

By 2022, salads quietly vanished from U.S. Burger King menus. The move was part of a broader menu shake-up. Burger King has been cutting items to speed up service and tighten operations. Salads didn't make the cut, possibly because they weren't big sellers or didn't fit into the fast-paced grill-and-fry setup. These days, if you're looking for greens, you'll have better luck somewhere else — or in your own kitchen.

For longtime fans, the disappearance still stings. Those salads might not have been the chain's top sellers, but they offered balance and nostalgia. Whether you ordered one as a main or a side to Chicken Fries, it was one of the few non-fried options left. And just like that, it was gone.