The Spicy Addition The Pasta Queen Adds To Dishes To Give Them 'Character'

There's nothing better than a good tip or trick for enhancing pasta. It's one of the easiest foods to make, but whether you're whipping up your own homemade pasta or just ripping a box open, it can get a little tiresome. So, any fresh take can be worth taking on board, especially when it comes from The Pasta Queen, aka Nadia Caterina Munno. Her favorite way to add some oomph to her dishes? Calabrian chilis.

The Italian-born chef took to Instagram to talk about her love of the sweet and spicy chilis, which are grown in her native country. Sharing a video of her "Devil's Kiss Pasta," she said, "It's not just about their spiciness, they have a particular flavor that adds so much character to any of your dishes." Munno grew up eating the chilis, which come from the coast of the Calabria region in Southern Italy. In fact, at dinner time, her mother would chop up a fresh bunch and leave them on the table for people to add to their meals.

She adds a spoon to her rigatoni alla vodka, butter sauces, and even pairs it with broccoli. The smoky, fruity notes of the peppers really go with anything. Munno's only piece of advice is not to be shy with the measurements.