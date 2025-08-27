The Spicy Addition The Pasta Queen Adds To Dishes To Give Them 'Character'
There's nothing better than a good tip or trick for enhancing pasta. It's one of the easiest foods to make, but whether you're whipping up your own homemade pasta or just ripping a box open, it can get a little tiresome. So, any fresh take can be worth taking on board, especially when it comes from The Pasta Queen, aka Nadia Caterina Munno. Her favorite way to add some oomph to her dishes? Calabrian chilis.
The Italian-born chef took to Instagram to talk about her love of the sweet and spicy chilis, which are grown in her native country. Sharing a video of her "Devil's Kiss Pasta," she said, "It's not just about their spiciness, they have a particular flavor that adds so much character to any of your dishes." Munno grew up eating the chilis, which come from the coast of the Calabria region in Southern Italy. In fact, at dinner time, her mother would chop up a fresh bunch and leave them on the table for people to add to their meals.
She adds a spoon to her rigatoni alla vodka, butter sauces, and even pairs it with broccoli. The smoky, fruity notes of the peppers really go with anything. Munno's only piece of advice is not to be shy with the measurements.
The best ways to use Calabrian chili peppers
Calabrian chilis are known for their bright red color and unique flavor profile, which makes them a favorite amongst chefs all over the world. They're spicy, but the level is very moderate, and it's balanced by the pepper's naturally tangy undertones. If you wanted to place them on a scale, just think of them as hotter than jalapenos but milder than habaneros. They're also typically stored in jars of oil and vinegar, which mellows the heat further.
You only need a spoon or two of the jarred peppers to make any Italian dish shine. Pasta is the perfect base, but a few dollops of an authentic Neapolitan pizza are also delicious. You can mix them into roasted veggies too, or add them to marinades, spreads, and dressings.
A small ramekin of Calabrian chilis makes for a fine addition to an ultimate cheese board, and you can drizzle their oil on everything from a classic bruschetta recipe to a simple piece of sourdough. People even use them in cocktails. A Calabrian chili bloody mary recipe? Yes, please. Just track down a good-quality jar and see for yourself, The Pasta Queen does know what she's talking about.