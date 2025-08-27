Don't Overlook This Affordable Meat For Your Next Burger
Most often, you'll find juicy, rich beef at the center of mouthwatering burgers. It sizzles on backyard grills and dominates countless diners' kitchens, an ultimate golden standard for patties. Beef has long been the meat you instinctively reach for when it comes to burgers, though chicken and turkey have become increasingly popular in recent years. But what happens when you use Spam instead? More than just a convenient save for a last-minute craving, this canned meat will surprise your taste buds at an affordable rate. Cans of Spam cost about $4 to $5 and can make several burgers, while ground beef can cost around $3 to $4 per half-pound burger.
Sometimes, your burgers just need a little flavor curveball to feel exciting again, and Spam offers exactly that. Its savory essence may not have the rich depth beef is famously loved for, but it does have a salty, ham-like tone that can really flip the burger experience on its head. Once you grill it, its smoky undertone also comes forward, and every bite is complex, made even better by the crisp-around-the-edges texture. Thin slices result in a bacon-like crunch, while thicker cuts give you a more tender center. Whichever way you make it, this burger is one of those creative ways to use Spam that guarantees delight each time.
Spam burgers are surprisingly versatile
Spam is incredibly adaptable, so make it however you like. You can skip the patty-molding part and jump straight to grilling the Spam slices for about 5 to 7 minutes. That said, feel free to grind the Spam with other spices, condiments, and, optionally, cheese for extra richness if you prefer the classic approach to burgers. The meat's flexibility also translates to its ability to rise up to wilder transformations. A pulled-pork twist, featuring Spam sticks coated in a well-simmered pork sauce, could easily be a new favorite weeknight dinner. Or, perhaps you want to try a crispy Spam burger, and that calls for Spam fritters, where the slices are dredged — either with a traditional breading or a beer batter — and deep-fried.
Classic Spam is undoubtedly the most familiar variety, but you've also got many other Spam flavors, from the umami depth of Teriyaki Spam to the subtle heat of Jalapeño Spam. You can even match the Spam flavors to the toppings. Teriyaki Spam, for example, would be splendid with a caramelized teriyaki glaze, toasted sesame seeds, and dried seaweed flakes — it would feel reminiscent of Spam musubi. It can also be a segue into making a Hawaiian burger with nearly the same ingredients. Only this time, add a few slices of pineapple (better if grilled) and Swiss cheese. Hickory Smoke Spam, on the other hand, might just be a match made in barbecue heaven when covered in the tangy heat of BBQ sauce.