Don't Overlook This Affordable Meat For Your Next Burger

Most often, you'll find juicy, rich beef at the center of mouthwatering burgers. It sizzles on backyard grills and dominates countless diners' kitchens, an ultimate golden standard for patties. Beef has long been the meat you instinctively reach for when it comes to burgers, though chicken and turkey have become increasingly popular in recent years. But what happens when you use Spam instead? More than just a convenient save for a last-minute craving, this canned meat will surprise your taste buds at an affordable rate. Cans of Spam cost about $4 to $5 and can make several burgers, while ground beef can cost around $3 to $4 per half-pound burger.

Sometimes, your burgers just need a little flavor curveball to feel exciting again, and Spam offers exactly that. Its savory essence may not have the rich depth beef is famously loved for, but it does have a salty, ham-like tone that can really flip the burger experience on its head. Once you grill it, its smoky undertone also comes forward, and every bite is complex, made even better by the crisp-around-the-edges texture. Thin slices result in a bacon-like crunch, while thicker cuts give you a more tender center. Whichever way you make it, this burger is one of those creative ways to use Spam that guarantees delight each time.