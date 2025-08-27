Achieve Whiter Buttercream With This Bold Food Coloring

If you've ever made buttercream frosting, you're likely aware of the slight yellow shade it can take on. This is a natural result of its namesake ingredient: Butter is yellow, so a frosting with a lot of butter in it (a Tasting Table recipe for vanilla buttercream frosting uses an entire cup) is going to turn out yellow. While the vibrant color is great in certain circumstances, sometimes you really want the taste of buttercream without the yellow coloring. Luckily, you can turn buttercream white with just a bit of food coloring.

While it may seem counterintuitive at first, you can make the yellow color of buttercream turn white by adding an even bolder color: purple. This is because yellow and purple are on opposite ends of the color spectrum, and combining them in the right amounts neutralizes both shades, leaving you with a clean white color. The process is very simple: Just add a couple drops of purple liquid gel food coloring to the buttercream, then mix it in thoroughly, whether by hand or with a stand mixer. The result is a perfectly white buttercream ready to ice a cake. Be sure to only use a little bit of food coloring, though, or you risk turning the whole thing gray or even purple. One to two tiny drops should do the trick.