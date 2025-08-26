Martha Stewart's Easy Utensil Hack For Quickly De-Ribbing Kale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity entrepreneur, television chef, and close friend of Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart always has the best cooking tips and hacks when it comes to making your time in the kitchen that much easier. The homemaker and designer extraordinaire is always ready to lend a helping hand to her viewers, whether on television or social media. In a popular TikTok video, Stewart advises followers on the best way to de-rib raw kale to prepare it for any number of hearty kale recipes. Simply threading the stem through the drainage hole of a metal spoon, she carefully pulls the stem until it separates from the rest of the leaf.

Ending the video by paraphrasing her signature catchphrase, Stewart says of this tip, "Now, that is a good thing." This tip is particularly effective because of the utensil Stewart tells viewers to use. The drainage holes in this type of spoon, like an OFXDD Stainless Steel Slotted Serving Spoon, provide optimal space to feed each stem through. The metal also helps to cut between the stem and leaf, leaving only the curly green vegetation behind.

It might take some finesse at first to get a properly clean break, but, with a little practice, you'll be able to de-rib kale just as easily as your favorite domestic whiz. From there, it's a matter of adding it to soups, stews, salads, and more to enjoy the nutritious and delicious benefits.