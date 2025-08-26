Martha Stewart's Easy Utensil Hack For Quickly De-Ribbing Kale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Celebrity entrepreneur, television chef, and close friend of Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart always has the best cooking tips and hacks when it comes to making your time in the kitchen that much easier. The homemaker and designer extraordinaire is always ready to lend a helping hand to her viewers, whether on television or social media. In a popular TikTok video, Stewart advises followers on the best way to de-rib raw kale to prepare it for any number of hearty kale recipes. Simply threading the stem through the drainage hole of a metal spoon, she carefully pulls the stem until it separates from the rest of the leaf.
Ending the video by paraphrasing her signature catchphrase, Stewart says of this tip, "Now, that is a good thing." This tip is particularly effective because of the utensil Stewart tells viewers to use. The drainage holes in this type of spoon, like an OFXDD Stainless Steel Slotted Serving Spoon, provide optimal space to feed each stem through. The metal also helps to cut between the stem and leaf, leaving only the curly green vegetation behind.
It might take some finesse at first to get a properly clean break, but, with a little practice, you'll be able to de-rib kale just as easily as your favorite domestic whiz. From there, it's a matter of adding it to soups, stews, salads, and more to enjoy the nutritious and delicious benefits.
More hacks for de-ribbed kale
Whether cooked or raw, kale has a number of clever and creative uses. Take a bunch of freshly de-ribbed kale and start by gently massaging it. While this might sound like a joke, the process of using your hands to massage kale that has been coated in a simple marinade or dressing will aid in digestion. It will also help flavor the leaves to get them ready for serving in salads or whatever dish you have in mind.
If you prefer to cook your kale, there are a number of different methods to choose from, many of which benefit from de-ribbing the kale first. You can braise it, sauté it, simmer it, or even steam it to allow the leaves to wilt to tender perfection. Choose your favorite way to cook the kale leaves and turn them into a mouthwatering side dish or the base for a fully-fledged entree.
You can use your cooked kale to fill a savory strudel or turnover, or transform it into an herb-rich pesto sauce for pasta. Alternatively, use your air fryer to crisp the kale leaves into snackable chips topped with your favorite seasonings. Any way you choose to use your kale, having the right utensils on hand to prep it for cooking proves worthy of Martha Stewart's eternal culinary wisdom.