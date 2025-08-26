There Are More Servings In A Bag Of Microwave Popcorn Than You Might Expect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether popped for movie night or a quick snack, microwave popcorn is one of life's simple pleasures. Depending on the brand of microwave popcorn you choose, the serving sizes can vary, and it's prudent to double-check for exact measurements. On average, two tablespoons of unpopped popcorn kernels equates to four cups of popped popcorn. With that said, a standard bag of microwave popcorn contains roughly five tablespoons of unpopped kernels, which can produce about 10 cups of popped popcorn, or two and a half servings.

There is a range of different sizes among the major microwave popcorn brands. Some varieties include mini sizes like Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn Mini Bags, which measure approximately one and a half ounces each, while larger, family sizes like Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn Tub measure nearly four ounces in total. This equates to somewhere around a single serving per each mini bag and three and a half servings for the tub.

If you're looking to portion out your microwave popcorn into individual servings, you can easily store the leftovers in an airtight container. Then, refrigerate it for about a week or keep it in the freezer to thaw later. With grocery prices continuing to rise and no end to inflation in sight, getting creative with your microwave popcorn is a thoughtful way to prevent food waste and make the most of your food purchases. Though it's possible for microwave popcorn to go bad eventually, proper storage will keep it longer and allow you more time to enjoy your favorite snack.