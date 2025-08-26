Stop Serving Meatloaf For Dinner And Make It Into A Tasty Party Appetizer
There are few dinners quite as nostalgic and simple as homemade meatloaf baked until moist and tender. But even the classics could use a refresh, which is exactly why you should stop serving your meatloaf for dinner and turn it into a party appetizer instead. Specifically, the retro dinner takes on a new, spunky life when formed and baked into bite-sized rounds. Think: meatloaf meatballs served on a tray to all your party guests. But what sets meatloaf appetizers apart from your typical Italian meatballs and marinara is their inclusion of ketchup — both in the meatloaf, as well as lathered and baked until caramelized on top — which adds a touch of sweetness and extra tenderness in every bite.
Another advantage of making meatloaf into an appetizer is that your guests will get all the cozy feels of the American childhood favorite, but in a much lighter form than a typical thick slice (which, let's admit, can be quite hefty). Plus, it requires minimal extra effort to form the raw meatloaf mixture of lean ground beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, ketchup, and spices into balls, as opposed to simply transferring it to a loaf pan. Easily use your hands or a cookie scoop to form the meat into even 1-inch rounds. Using a spoon, cover each meatloaf ball with a sauce whisked up with ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, and garlic, then bake them on a sheet pan until browned and they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
Get creative with your meatloaf bites
A truly great appetizer checks all the flavor boxes in one powerful bite. So, go ahead and get creative with your meatloaf appetizer. Give a nod to the meaty dinner's classic accompaniments by serving each meatball topped with or on a small bed of mashed potatoes, garnished with chopped scallions. Pair your appetizer with fried mac and cheese bites for some Southern flair. Or serve meatloaf meatballs on little chunks of bread to soak up the meat's juices. Use cocktail toothpicks or tiny serving boats for a clean, enjoyable eating experience.
And of course, when putting a twist on classics like meatloaf, it would be a shame to limit yourself to tried-and-true recipe formats. Experiment with sautéing different finely-chopped veggies, like onions, peppers, carrots, or even leeks, to add to your meatloaf batter. Or mix in shredded cheese for an umami accent. Then, while you're making the dish into bite-sized pieces, before baking them in the oven, try topping each individual meatloaf ball with a sauce made with hot honey barbecue sauce, or even teriyaki sauce for an Asian-inspired twist. Or set cranberry sauce or ketchup on the side of your appetizer tray to make for some interactive dipping fun. And finally, you can definitely get creative with the meat you include. For instance, try out combinations of beef and pork, or make your meatball appetizer with lamb. If you're serving plant-based guests, use ground meat alternatives.