Stop Serving Meatloaf For Dinner And Make It Into A Tasty Party Appetizer

There are few dinners quite as nostalgic and simple as homemade meatloaf baked until moist and tender. But even the classics could use a refresh, which is exactly why you should stop serving your meatloaf for dinner and turn it into a party appetizer instead. Specifically, the retro dinner takes on a new, spunky life when formed and baked into bite-sized rounds. Think: meatloaf meatballs served on a tray to all your party guests. But what sets meatloaf appetizers apart from your typical Italian meatballs and marinara is their inclusion of ketchup — both in the meatloaf, as well as lathered and baked until caramelized on top — which adds a touch of sweetness and extra tenderness in every bite.

Another advantage of making meatloaf into an appetizer is that your guests will get all the cozy feels of the American childhood favorite, but in a much lighter form than a typical thick slice (which, let's admit, can be quite hefty). Plus, it requires minimal extra effort to form the raw meatloaf mixture of lean ground beef, breadcrumbs, eggs, ketchup, and spices into balls, as opposed to simply transferring it to a loaf pan. Easily use your hands or a cookie scoop to form the meat into even 1-inch rounds. Using a spoon, cover each meatloaf ball with a sauce whisked up with ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, and garlic, then bake them on a sheet pan until browned and they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.