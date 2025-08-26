Giada De Laurentiis Uses These Unexpected Kitchen Utensils To Plate Pasta

Visit a fancy Italian restaurant and you'll be presented with a serving of beautifully plated spaghetti that's been swirled into a little pile in the center of a pristine plate. To recreate that immaculate and structured display without getting sauce all over your dish, take a tip from Giada De Laurentiis and use a carving fork and a serving spoon to plate it to perfection.

In a YouTube clip, the Italian-American chef begins by placing her carving fork upright in the middle of her sauced pasta so the tines are facing downwards. Then she twirls the fork in place while the noodles wrap themselves around it, reaching all the way up the tines, to create a little mountain of pasta. Next, Laurentiis lifts the pasta up carefully and places a serving spoon on the bottom to make sure her spaghetti doesn't fall and unfurl. Then she transfers the pasta into the center of her serving bowl and uses the spoon to gently push it down off the tines so it settles and stays in a lifted bundle. This trick is perfect for long and thin varieties of noodles, such as spaghetti, angel hair, and bucatini. However, it also works for thicker and flatter pastas, such as fettuccine and tagliatelle. As long as your noodles are long enough to twist up around themselves, you can employ this hack to create restaurant-worthy swirls.