To Use Strawberries In Savory Dishes, Start With This Meat

When most people think of strawberries, their minds go directly to the health perks or the sweet stuff — shortcakes, parfaits, and maybe a smoothie. But strawberries aren't limited to dessert. Used in the right way, they can be the star of a savory dish. The trick is pairing them with the right protein; and, if you're going to experiment, pork is hands-down the best place to start.

Pork and strawberries make sense for the same reason pork works so well with apples or cherries: balance. Pork's natural richness welcomes a pop of acidity and sweetness. Strawberries bring just that, brightening up the simplest pork recipes by adding a fresh, fruity lift. It's flavor contrast at its best — the hearty base of meat grounded by the lively fruit.

Better yet, strawberries do more than taste good. Their natural enzymes can help tenderize pork, as fruit-based marinades have been shown to keep meat juicy during cooking. In other words, strawberries aren't just a garnish; they're also a simple way to make pork better — both in flavor and texture.