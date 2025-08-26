Craft A Makeshift Old Fashioned With Just Bourbon And Dr Pepper

In a perfect world, you'd never have to drink anything less than the highest quality version of your favorite cocktail — shaken or stirred by a pro, utilizing fresh ingredients and premium spirits. But in reality, there are plenty of situations where your resources are limited, from plane rides, camping trips, and tailgates to impromptu parties or the arrival of unexpected house guests. In these circumstances, it's incredibly handy to have an easy, makeshift recipe up your sleeve — especially one that actually makes a tasty drink.

The classic old fashioned is one of the world's best-known and most-loved tipples, so it's safe to assume that this hack will help a lot of cocktail aficionados: Simply combine bourbon and Dr Pepper. The true recipe calls for bourbon with water and sugar — or simple syrup — plus bitters (traditionally Angostura). Enhanced by a garnish of an orange slice or peel and a cherry, the finishing flavor profile deftly balances bourbon's subtle boozy heat, woodiness, and sweet, spicy notes of caramel, vanilla, baking spices, and tobacco with a complementary combo of sugar's straightforward sweetness and the spice and bitterness of the Angostura bitters. While Dr Pepper is cagey about what ingredients create its flavor profile, people have analyzed its sensory characteristics to pull out qualities of cherry, plum, almond, sarsaparilla, sassafras, vanilla, black licorice, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and molasses. At least in terms of what we can taste, Dr Pepper boasts many of the same notes that are in bourbon as well as simple syrup and bitters.