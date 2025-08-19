The Cooking Spray Tip That Will Help Keep Avocado From Browning

Avocados, with their creamy texture and rich flavor, are a beloved addition to countless dishes. However, they have one pesky trait — they quickly turn brown once cut open. The culprit? Oxidation. The answer to the burning question, "how to keep an avocado fresh once cut," lies in a simple kitchen hack. To keep your avocados looking fresh and green, you just need a little cooking spray.

Avocado lovers know the disappointment of finding a once-vibrant green avocado, which you followed the best tips to pick and buy, has turned into unappetizing brown mush. This browning occurs when the avocado's flesh is exposed to oxygen. The result is not only unattractive but also affects the avocado's taste.

Cooking spray — the versatile kitchen staple that it is — has proven to be the secret weapon that prevents your avocados from browning. Lightly spray cooking oil directly onto the exposed flesh of the avocado. To ensure thorough coverage, use a brush or your fingers to spread the oil evenly over the avocado's surface. This extra step helps protect every nook and cranny. You can even follow up with another spritz if you like. The cooking spray creates a barrier that seals out oxygen, keeping your avocado slices or halves looking fresh and appetizing. And this is just one of many cooking spray hacks you should know.