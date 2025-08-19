The Cooking Spray Tip That Will Help Keep Avocado From Browning
Avocados, with their creamy texture and rich flavor, are a beloved addition to countless dishes. However, they have one pesky trait — they quickly turn brown once cut open. The culprit? Oxidation. The answer to the burning question, "how to keep an avocado fresh once cut," lies in a simple kitchen hack. To keep your avocados looking fresh and green, you just need a little cooking spray.
Avocado lovers know the disappointment of finding a once-vibrant green avocado, which you followed the best tips to pick and buy, has turned into unappetizing brown mush. This browning occurs when the avocado's flesh is exposed to oxygen. The result is not only unattractive but also affects the avocado's taste.
Cooking spray — the versatile kitchen staple that it is — has proven to be the secret weapon that prevents your avocados from browning. Lightly spray cooking oil directly onto the exposed flesh of the avocado. To ensure thorough coverage, use a brush or your fingers to spread the oil evenly over the avocado's surface. This extra step helps protect every nook and cranny. You can even follow up with another spritz if you like. The cooking spray creates a barrier that seals out oxygen, keeping your avocado slices or halves looking fresh and appetizing. And this is just one of many cooking spray hacks you should know.
Use these oils for the best results
When selecting a cooking spray to use on avocados, opt for a neutral-flavored option. Avocados' delicate flavor can be overpowered by strongly flavored oils. Canola or vegetable sprays are excellent choices that won't compromise the avocado's taste. An even better option is avocado oil because it will not alter the flavor at all since it is made from avocados, too.
After applying the cooking spray, consider how you store it to ensure your avocado stays green. Tasting Table tested five storage methods to find the best. If you have half an avocado remaining, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap, ensuring the wrap is in direct contact with the flesh. This further limits oxygen exposure. If you've sliced or diced the avocado, place the pieces in an airtight container. Again, minimizing exposure to air is key. If you're storing the avocado for an extended period, a quick reapplication of cooking spray can do wonders.
Don't use cooking spray on guacamole, though
While you might think that cooking spray would be the answer to keeping beautifully green guacamole fresh, it is not, unfortunately. Though cooking spray forms a barrier, it isn't a perfect solution — which is why you need extra protection when storing leftover avocados. Similarly, you'll need another layer over your guacamole to keep the air out.
While you can use plastic wrap to press any remaining air out of the container and ensure every surface of the guacamole is touching the plastic instead of any air pockets, you'll get better results if you simply turn to another ingredient. Of the supposed guacamole hacks to keep it green, lime juice is the only suitable option. Simply squeeze plenty of additional fresh juice over the top of the dip to ensure it doesn't turn brown. You can always add more salt to help balance out the sharp acidity from the extra lime juice.