How To Choose The Absolute Best Rosé For Spiked Gummy Bears
For those over the age of 21, snacking on boozy gummy bears is a fun way to get your buzzy candy fix. Making wine-soaked gummies is a great party dessert, however, choosing the right wine is important. Pink rosé is a mouthwatering choice to soak the sweets in and picking up a bottle that is more dry but has a decreased sweet flavor is optimal. Because the gummy bears are already saccharine enough, a less sugary wine is better because its higher acidity will offset the candy's sweetness.
The hue of the wine is just as significant of a factor as the style. Your best bet is to find a rosé with a deeper and darker shade of pink. The more blushy rouge the liquid is, the more bold and blackened the candy jellies will be. Creating the tipsy candy is quite simple; all you need to do is to throw a bag of Haribos (or your preferred gummy bear brand) into a bowl and pour in half of your rosé bottle. Make sure you keep the other half for your self because you will have some left over. Let the bears stay submerged in the liquid and keep the bowl covered while you plop it in the fridge for at least two hours.
How the rosé candy trend got its start
Let's rewind the clock back to 2016. Beyoncé's musical film "Lemonade" had fans going insane and frosty frosé fruit pops were some of the biggest viral trends thanks to Instagram. Rosé gummy bears also gained popularity thanks to luxury candy shop Sugarfina. The brand dropped their famous rosé wine-infused jellies to the masses nine years prior. The exclusive drop box titled "Rosé All Day Gummy Bear" was so sought after that it had an over 14,000-person waiting list at the time.
When the candy hit the company's online shelves, they sold out in just two hours and the site malfunctioned. The fruity candy had a light but tropically sour flavor to them. Whispering Angel rosé wine was used to create the bears and the gummies have now become a staple in the brand's stores. Sugarfina also sells Dom Pérignon Vintage Champagne-infused candy bears that have aromas of Brut and rosé wine. But bear in mind that these gushy teddys aren't ACTUALLY alcoholic, but have the essence of liquor. So dip them in your wine if you want a tipsier treat!