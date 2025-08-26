How To Choose The Absolute Best Rosé For Spiked Gummy Bears

For those over the age of 21, snacking on boozy gummy bears is a fun way to get your buzzy candy fix. Making wine-soaked gummies is a great party dessert, however, choosing the right wine is important. Pink rosé is a mouthwatering choice to soak the sweets in and picking up a bottle that is more dry but has a decreased sweet flavor is optimal. Because the gummy bears are already saccharine enough, a less sugary wine is better because its higher acidity will offset the candy's sweetness.

The hue of the wine is just as significant of a factor as the style. Your best bet is to find a rosé with a deeper and darker shade of pink. The more blushy rouge the liquid is, the more bold and blackened the candy jellies will be. Creating the tipsy candy is quite simple; all you need to do is to throw a bag of Haribos (or your preferred gummy bear brand) into a bowl and pour in half of your rosé bottle. Make sure you keep the other half for your self because you will have some left over. Let the bears stay submerged in the liquid and keep the bowl covered while you plop it in the fridge for at least two hours.