Ree Drummond's Simple, No-Fuss Way To Cut A Pineapple

The lush, tropical pineapple is a bright, acidic fruit with a number of different culinary applications. Whether eaten fresh as chunks or spears, grilled, air-fried, or combined into a dish of curry or rice, the best way to properly prepare a pineapple starts with being able to cut it efficiently. The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond took to her Instagram to explain her basic method to cut pineapple into bite-sized chunks, perfect for a variety of dishes.

Per her video, Drummond starts by using a sharp knife to cut off the top and bottom of the pineapple. Next, she stands up the pineapple on the flat cut edge of one of its cut sides and makes about eight cuts around the fruit to remove its outer skin. She then cuts from the top down, bisecting the fruit in half and then into quarters, resulting in about eight spears. Though, with this method, Drummond opts to remove the core from each of the spears and discard it, there are plenty of uses for your leftover pineapple core, including pureeing, infusing into syrups, or adding to soups and stews.

Drummond concludes her demonstration by chopping the cored spears into small chunks, perfect for cooking with or snacking on raw. While commenters are quick to point out the method as a common way to cut a pineapple, others compliment the "Pioneer Woman" for sharing a simple tip that might have otherwise eluded them. "I'm sure there's a more intuitive way to do it," Drummond admitted, "but this has worked fine for me for the past twelve decades or so."