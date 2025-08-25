The Ohio Diner Where You Can Challenge Yourself To A 14-Egg Omelet

Have you ever noticed that you may eat two or three eggs for breakfast, but when somebody pulls out deviled eggs on a special occasion, you can eat all of them? There's something about eggs that lends itself to eating a lot if they're prepared the right way. Maybe that was the thinking behind Rise and Dine's legendary breakfast, the Wolverine Challenge, which tasks you with consuming a 14-egg omelet — and that's just to start.

The massive Wolverine omelette is served to you stuffed with fried ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, along with provolone, Swiss, cheddar, and American cheese. On the side are four pieces of toast and a giant helping of hash browns that weigh about a pound. The entire meal weighs approximately 4.5 pounds.

The cost of the Wolverine Challenge is $25, which is a remarkable value considering the extensive inclusions. If you're planning to try it yourself, call ahead and double-check. Rise and Dine's website lists the price as $17.99, but it may not have been updated in a while. However, as with any food challenge, there's more to it. If you can eat the entire thing in under half an hour, you don't pay a dime. The meal becomes free for all who complete it within the time limit.