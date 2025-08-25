The Ohio Diner Where You Can Challenge Yourself To A 14-Egg Omelet
Have you ever noticed that you may eat two or three eggs for breakfast, but when somebody pulls out deviled eggs on a special occasion, you can eat all of them? There's something about eggs that lends itself to eating a lot if they're prepared the right way. Maybe that was the thinking behind Rise and Dine's legendary breakfast, the Wolverine Challenge, which tasks you with consuming a 14-egg omelet — and that's just to start.
The massive Wolverine omelette is served to you stuffed with fried ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, along with provolone, Swiss, cheddar, and American cheese. On the side are four pieces of toast and a giant helping of hash browns that weigh about a pound. The entire meal weighs approximately 4.5 pounds.
The cost of the Wolverine Challenge is $25, which is a remarkable value considering the extensive inclusions. If you're planning to try it yourself, call ahead and double-check. Rise and Dine's website lists the price as $17.99, but it may not have been updated in a while. However, as with any food challenge, there's more to it. If you can eat the entire thing in under half an hour, you don't pay a dime. The meal becomes free for all who complete it within the time limit.
The Wolverine Challenge at Rise and Dine
Many restaurants offer food challenges for those willing to put their endurance and appetite to the test (like this wing challenge so hot you have to sign a waiver). These challenges are far from easy, but some professionals take them on regularly. Many people have defeated the Wolverine Challenge in the past. British competitive eater Adam Moran, known professionally as Beard Meats Food, defeated it in under 19 minutes. Molly Schuyler took it down in a staggering three minutes and 12 seconds. Food Challenges, a site that tracks eating challenges like this all over the world, ranks it a two out of five in terms of difficulty.
If you finish in under 30 minutes, you also earn a T-shirt, in addition to the free meal. Winners' pictures used to go on a Hall of Fame wall. However, it seems like they've run out of room to keep adding more, so you might have to settle for their social media instead. While a few hundred people have tried the challenge, a much smaller number have completed it.
The Rise and Dine Cafe opened in Chesterland, Ohio, in 2011. The Wolverine Challenge has been around since the beginning, and 2025 will be the 15th year for the oversized omelet. The diner's Facebook page is filled with pictures of failed attempts, as well as a handful of successes. Many people say it's one of the best omelets they've ever had. So, if you ever find yourself near Chesterland, Ohio, and are feeling exceptionally hungry, maybe give the Wolverine Challenge a try.