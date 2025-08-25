Lighten Up Your Potato Salad With This Creamy Mayo Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potato salad is a filling side dish typically made using tender cooked potatoes tossed in a dressing of mayonnaise and sometimes mustard and other condiments. These salads also often include crunchy ingredients like celery, pickles, or a hearty helping of chopped hard-boiled eggs. Rather than weighing down a typical potato salad with heavy mayonnaise, try lightening it up with a tangy and simple swap. Homemade crème fraîche is surprisingly easy to prepare using just a couple of basic ingredients and makes an excellent substitute for mayo.

Much like using Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise for tuna, chicken, potato, and other salads, crème fraîche provides a creamy and slightly tart alternative that's also egg free. With just the ingredients of cultured buttermilk and heavy cream, you can make your own or grab a store-bought version like Vermont Creamery Crème Fraîche. To make this swap, use about a 1:1 ratio or less, depending on your taste preferences.

Consider your personal preference for mayonnaise in potato salad and let this inform the amount of crème fraîche you use. The measurement can range between four tablespoons to a half cup or as much as three-quarters of a cup. Start slowly and taste as you go to ensure you achieve the ideal flavor and texture you want out of your salad. You can apply this to just about any of your favorite recipes.