Lighten Up Your Potato Salad With This Creamy Mayo Alternative
Potato salad is a filling side dish typically made using tender cooked potatoes tossed in a dressing of mayonnaise and sometimes mustard and other condiments. These salads also often include crunchy ingredients like celery, pickles, or a hearty helping of chopped hard-boiled eggs. Rather than weighing down a typical potato salad with heavy mayonnaise, try lightening it up with a tangy and simple swap. Homemade crème fraîche is surprisingly easy to prepare using just a couple of basic ingredients and makes an excellent substitute for mayo.
Much like using Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise for tuna, chicken, potato, and other salads, crème fraîche provides a creamy and slightly tart alternative that's also egg free. With just the ingredients of cultured buttermilk and heavy cream, you can make your own or grab a store-bought version like Vermont Creamery Crème Fraîche. To make this swap, use about a 1:1 ratio or less, depending on your taste preferences.
Consider your personal preference for mayonnaise in potato salad and let this inform the amount of crème fraîche you use. The measurement can range between four tablespoons to a half cup or as much as three-quarters of a cup. Start slowly and taste as you go to ensure you achieve the ideal flavor and texture you want out of your salad. You can apply this to just about any of your favorite recipes.
Using crème fraîche in potato salad
The natural sourness of crème fraîche is a perfect swap for a traditionally richer, egg-laden mayonnaise. This versatile ingredient fits well with a number of different classic potato salads and can even inspire new versions of old standbys. Consider the flavor profile of a creamy dill potato salad and how the recipe could benefit from swapping in a portion of crème fraîche in place of the mayonnaise. The tanginess would surely complement the acidity of the Dijon mustard and the dill, to which you could even add some finely chopped dill pickles for more satisfying crunch and boldness.
Using crème fraîche in a classic Southern potato salad recipe would strike a significant balance between the sweet and savory elements, tying together sweet relish and garlic with yellow mustard and Yukon gold potatoes. If you prefer a potato salad that strays off the beaten path, including crème fraîche in the mix will lead the way toward even more culinary creativity.
Change up your choice of potatoes from traditional Yukon gold to red or purple potatoes for a delightful variance in color, taste, and texture. Experiment with different types of mustard to mix with your crème fraîche or get creative with other additions such as soy sauce, miso paste, spicy seasonings, and more. Lightening up the egg content of your potato salad by using crème fraîche will make room for a myriad of clever and delicious additions.