Ditch The Oven — Roast Garlic In Your Slow Cooker Instead

If you're someone who thinks turning on the oven in July is a crime that should be punishable by death, or maybe if you just love low-effort kitchen hacks, your slow cooker is about to become your new best friend. Roasting garlic is easy and practically foolproof. No more scorched bulbs or babysitting the oven. Just slice the top off a few whole garlic heads, drizzle them with olive oil, wrap them in foil, and nestle them into your slow cooker. Set it on low and walk away for three to four hours. The result isn't technically roasted, since that's what an oven does with dry heat, but it's basically garlic candy, a bulk batch of creamy, caramelized confit cloves that can be easily spread.

Why do this instead of the classic preparation of roasting garlic in the oven? First, it's almost impossible to burn the garlic; the gentle heat coaxes out the sweetness and keeps every clove soft and golden. Second, you can batch-roast multiple heads at once, making this method perfect for meal prep. It uses much, much less energy than cranking up the entire oven for one little project. And finally, you get that rich roasted garlic flavor with almost zero active work — your slow cooker does all the heavy lifting. It's so good, in fact, that when we tried every way to roast garlic, the slow-cooker version came out on top.