The Simple Way Martha Stewart Disposes Of Used Cooking Oils

Those of us who do a lot of cooking at home have probably all come across the same common problem: how to properly dispose of old cooking oil. When you're left with a ton of oil in a pot or pan, it can be tempting to pour it down the sink, but you should never do that (along with composting oil in your garden, generally). Luckily for us, Martha Stewart has the perfect easy solution.

In a TikTok video, Stewart revealed that she uses a bunch of paper towels to soak up all of the excess oil quickly and easily. Just make sure you have enough paper towels so that there's enough to sop up all of the liquid. Stewart said, "The pan will cool off and, in a matter of seconds, you have a pan that can be safely washed in the sink."

After you've moved the paper towels around the pan and effectively cleaned up all of that oil, you can simply throw the bunched paper towels away in the trash. It doesn't get much easier than that.