Avoid Sticking Drinks By Choosing This Material For Your Coasters

Sitting around a table with friends enjoying cold drinks on a warm evening is a great pleasure. While it would be exaggerating to say that it ruined the mood, a coaster that won't stop sticking to your drink is pretty annoying. No matter how vigilant you are, you will eventually go for a sip without remembering to remove the coaster, which can lead to disaster. Whether it's accidentally pouring a small pool of condensation onto your outfit or sending a treasured coaster clattering to the floor, it's certainly not a good time. Fortunately, a simple material swap for your coasters can make this a problem of the past. Trade out smooth coasters for anything with a textured surface, and your drinks will be free of coaster-related drama.

The reason that coasters stick to the bottom of your drink is that two smooth surfaces — the coaster and the glass — become temporarily glued together by the surface tension of water. As condensation drips down the side of the glass, it fills the gap between the coaster and the drinking vessel, and when you pick it up, it actually creates a vacuum, holding the two surfaces together. Sometimes this can last for quite a while, but other times it's just long enough to send the coaster bouncing away. In either case, your best bet to stop the problem is by swapping out the coasters, the glasses, or both. After all, not having the right tools is a key mistake to avoid when organizing your home bar.