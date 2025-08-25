Avoid Sticking Drinks By Choosing This Material For Your Coasters
Sitting around a table with friends enjoying cold drinks on a warm evening is a great pleasure. While it would be exaggerating to say that it ruined the mood, a coaster that won't stop sticking to your drink is pretty annoying. No matter how vigilant you are, you will eventually go for a sip without remembering to remove the coaster, which can lead to disaster. Whether it's accidentally pouring a small pool of condensation onto your outfit or sending a treasured coaster clattering to the floor, it's certainly not a good time. Fortunately, a simple material swap for your coasters can make this a problem of the past. Trade out smooth coasters for anything with a textured surface, and your drinks will be free of coaster-related drama.
The reason that coasters stick to the bottom of your drink is that two smooth surfaces — the coaster and the glass — become temporarily glued together by the surface tension of water. As condensation drips down the side of the glass, it fills the gap between the coaster and the drinking vessel, and when you pick it up, it actually creates a vacuum, holding the two surfaces together. Sometimes this can last for quite a while, but other times it's just long enough to send the coaster bouncing away. In either case, your best bet to stop the problem is by swapping out the coasters, the glasses, or both. After all, not having the right tools is a key mistake to avoid when organizing your home bar.
How to keep your drink from sticking to the coaster
The stickiest materials for coasters are also the smoothest. While they certainly look nice, materials like glass, polished stone, resin, metal, and glazed ceramics are among the worst offenders. Pair them with a smooth-bottomed glass and a warm, humid day when condensation is at its worst and you're asking for trouble. Fortunately, there are lots of other coasters and glasses that won't give you the same problems.
Coasters made from unglazed ceramic, rough stone, and knit or woven materials are perfect for the job. Materials that can readily absorb condensation and those with a textured surface — even if the texture is as fine as unglazed ceramics — will prevent the dreaded surface tension vacuum. Wood coasters can go either way, depending on how smooth they are and whether they've been varnished. With varnish, they can be quite sticky, which is why cork coasters are great for drinks. Trying different types of cocktail glasses can also alleviate any problems. Since the vacuum can only be created by contact between two smooth surfaces any glass with a textured bottom will lift easily, meaning you don't have to give up that lovely set of coasters you picked up on vacation.
If you really don't want to give up either your favorite rocks glass or your go-to coasters, that's alright too. Giving the glass a slight tilt as you pick it up can help break surface tension. Or you can use the old bar trick and sprinkle a bit of salt on the coaster to add texture — though this will require some clean up later.