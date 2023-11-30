Why You Should Be Setting Your Drinks On Cork Coasters

When it comes to protecting your coffee table and end tables while enjoying your favorite beverages, cork coasters are the unsung heroes amid plenty of other options. While cardboard, plastic, glass, and natural fiber coasters are available, cork still reigns supreme. Why? Not only do they provide a stylish touch for your table setting, but cork coasters also excel at handling both hot and cold drinks with finesse.

One of the key advantages of cork coasters is their exceptional ability to absorb moisture from a glass. So, when your cold drink begins to sweat on a hot day, or your iced beverage starts to form droplets of condensation, cork comes to the rescue. It absorbs these moisture droplets, preventing them from pooling on the surface and spilling over to your wood furniture. This ingenious feature ensures that your coaster won't stick to the bottom of your glass, either, sparing you the hassle of prying it loose when you need a sip.