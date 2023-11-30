Why You Should Be Setting Your Drinks On Cork Coasters
When it comes to protecting your coffee table and end tables while enjoying your favorite beverages, cork coasters are the unsung heroes amid plenty of other options. While cardboard, plastic, glass, and natural fiber coasters are available, cork still reigns supreme. Why? Not only do they provide a stylish touch for your table setting, but cork coasters also excel at handling both hot and cold drinks with finesse.
One of the key advantages of cork coasters is their exceptional ability to absorb moisture from a glass. So, when your cold drink begins to sweat on a hot day, or your iced beverage starts to form droplets of condensation, cork comes to the rescue. It absorbs these moisture droplets, preventing them from pooling on the surface and spilling over to your wood furniture. This ingenious feature ensures that your coaster won't stick to the bottom of your glass, either, sparing you the hassle of prying it loose when you need a sip.
Cork also works well for hot drinks
Cork's remarkable insulating properties are not limited to cold drinks and moisture absorption alone. It also acts as an effective barrier against heat, making it an excellent choice for hot beverages, too. When you place a steaming mug of coffee or tea on a cork coaster, it shields your table from the heat, preventing unsightly rings or damage. But the advantages of cork coasters don't stop there.
Cork is a sustainable and renewable resource, harvested from the bark of cork oak trees without harming the trees themselves. By using cork coasters, you're making an environmentally conscious choice. It's remarkably durable, and cork coasters can withstand everyday wear and tear. They won't easily break, chip, or deteriorate like some other materials, either. Cork coasters provide a stable, non-slip surface for your glass, preventing accidental spills and slips. But if you do spill, simply wipe them clean with a damp cloth, and they're ready for their next duty.
So, raise your glass to cork coasters, and consider picking up a pack for yourself.