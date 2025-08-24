The Easiest Way To Get The Food Smells Out Of Glass Jars You Want To Reuse

What better catch-all tool is there than the mighty glass jar? It's perfect for sipping a cold beverage, preserving precious garden bounties, packing portable meals, and storing well-sealed leftovers. But even with a vigorous scrub or dishwasher session, you may still notice the lingering scent of the jar's previous contaminants. No one wants last night's spaghetti sauce transferred into today's jarred sangria, so let's discuss how to get that pesky smell out.

There are plenty of methods for removing odors from food containers in a pinch, like a vinegar cleaning treatment or a baking soda paste. But when you want a simple, free solution, don't dig through the pantry or endlessly scrub that jar. Instead, harness solar power, and leave your glassware in a sunny area outside. This chemical-free, low-labor method not only works, but it also lets you focus on other kitchen tasks while nature takes care of the rest.

The sun's powerful UV rays can expertly disinfect jars by killing off any bacteria growing on the surface. You'll need to place jars in direct sunlight for a few hours to get the job done. If possible, choose the brightest, warmest time of the day, and be mindful to move the jars to a new spot if a shadow drifts over them. Since glass is non-porous, it carries far fewer scents than its plastic and silicone counterparts, but that doesn't mean it's smell-proof. You'll probably notice a faint odor when using potent ingredients that have oily residues or are highly pigmented, like curry or coffee.