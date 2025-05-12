Remove Smelly Odors From Food Containers With This 2-Ingredient Mixture

Reusable containers are an essential tool for meal-prepping, storing leftovers, and keeping food fresh for extended periods of time. Sometimes, though, the food that you store in these containers can leave behind strong, unpleasant odors that can linger around, even after multiple washes. This is especially the case for plastic containers, as the slightly absorbent material boasts millions of tiny holes, much smaller than the eyes can see, which trap your food's aromas. To combat stubborn odors in your food containers, try using ground mustard powder.

It might sound surprising, but ground mustard is naturally anti-microbial, meaning that it kills off any odor-causing bacteria. Start by sprinkling a little bit of ground mustard into your food container. Depending on your container's size, the amount of ground mustard can range anywhere from a teaspoon to a tablespoon. From there, add in enough hot water to fill your container. Make sure the water isn't boiling, as this can melt your plastic containers. Snap on the lid and shake up the mixture. Once thoroughly shaken, let the liquid work its magic for a little while. A couple of hours will do the trick, but for extra odor removal, let it rest overnight. After soaking, wash and dry as usual. It's important to note that this hack only works with dry, ground mustard. The yellow, bottled mustard from the condiment aisle that we all know and love contains other ingredients, such as vinegar, that can leave odors of their own in your food containers.