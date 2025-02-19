How To Remove Coffee Odor From Your Tumbler With One Ingredient

No one wants to start their day by drinking from a stinky tumbler. But, if you've got a go-to travel mug for your daily cup of joe, it can feel like no amount of soaking, scrubbing, or dishwasher cycles can remove the stubborn coffee odor that builds up. Whether you're in more of a tea mood for the day or you just want to refresh your tumbler, try baking soda. Baking soda is a wonderfully versatile ingredient to have in your home and can be used to clean and deodorize in almost every room of your house, as well as, of course, in your coffee tumbler.

A teaspoon of baking soda in your tumbler is all you need for a super simple hack to neutralize pesky coffee odor — no elbow grease required. Top off the baking soda with water, filled to the top, and let it soak for as much time as possible but for a minimum of 30 minutes. For regular odor maintenance and prevention, sprinkle a little baking soda into the cup and scrub with dish soap during your reusable cup's daily wash.