How To Remove Coffee Odor From Your Tumbler With One Ingredient
No one wants to start their day by drinking from a stinky tumbler. But, if you've got a go-to travel mug for your daily cup of joe, it can feel like no amount of soaking, scrubbing, or dishwasher cycles can remove the stubborn coffee odor that builds up. Whether you're in more of a tea mood for the day or you just want to refresh your tumbler, try baking soda. Baking soda is a wonderfully versatile ingredient to have in your home and can be used to clean and deodorize in almost every room of your house, as well as, of course, in your coffee tumbler.
A teaspoon of baking soda in your tumbler is all you need for a super simple hack to neutralize pesky coffee odor — no elbow grease required. Top off the baking soda with water, filled to the top, and let it soak for as much time as possible but for a minimum of 30 minutes. For regular odor maintenance and prevention, sprinkle a little baking soda into the cup and scrub with dish soap during your reusable cup's daily wash.
What's the science behind coffee odor and baking soda
Coffee is notorious for its ability to stain clothes (which can also be sorted out with baking soda), but its ability to leave a scent stain is less discussed. The reason for coffee's pungent and long-lasting smell is a compound called caffeol. Caffeol is a very fragrant oil that's created during the roasting process and is responsible for coffee's distinct, strong smell. Speaking of coffee's strong smell, leftover coffee grounds can actually be a great tool for neutralizing other odors. Place used coffee grounds in your fridge to knock out any sulfuric, spoiled, stale, or other funky odors that might be ruminating in there.
The reason baking soda works to neutralize coffee's smell is because of its alkaline nature. When it comes into contact with coffee, which is more acidic, a reaction occurs that alters the pH of the coffee, resulting in a milder or completely eliminated odor. This, combined with its generally safe and nontoxic nature, is what makes baking soda so useful and versatile. There's no need to worry about accidentally ingesting a little baking soda residue from your tumbler after cleaning it, either. In fact, drinking a small amount of baking soda can actually be an at-home remedy for heartburn, acid reflux, or a sour stomach, although Healthline does warn against it for some groups. But if you're simply in need of a cleanse for your funky smelling tumbler, it's time to reach for some baking soda.