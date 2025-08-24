The One Type Of Canned Olives You Should Leave On The Grocery Shelves

Many foodies who are particular about the natural flavor profiles of some foods, like olives, might shudder at the sight of canned pitted olives. They could be on to something, though, when you consider other options. Many specialty shops or even your typical chain grocery store will have an olive bar or at least a few freshly prepared cartons of whole olives. Sometimes soaked in a mix of oil, brine, and spices, fresh whole olives are a great option.

If you're building a charcuterie board or a table full of tapas in particular, you may want to go with whole olives, whether they're canned or fresh from the deli section. You can also use unpitted olives for snacking or even as a garnish for things like hummus or salads — just be sure you warn any unwitting guests or people sharing a meal with you to avoid an unpleasantly crunchy surprise.

You can also buy whole olives and pit them yourself to preserve the natural flavor but give them more versatility. The choice between pitted and unpitted (whole) olives really boils down to what you're going to use them for; if you want to use the olives for a salad or a tapenade, for example, you'll definitely benefit from cutting them into tiny pieces for more spreadability and an easier bite. Try your hand at DIY olive pitting and make our easy olive tapenade recipe.