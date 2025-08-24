Here's Why Your Homemade Milkshake Has A Gritty Texture (And How To Avoid It)

No matter how hard you try and fight it, a homemade milkshake will almost always put a smile on your face. Packed full of luxurious ice cream, a proper shake that's thick, creamy, and sinfully decadent is the stuff of legend. And while making them is as easy as scooping, blending, and pouring, the wrong choice of ice cream can lead to an unpleasant, gritty mouth feel. To prevent this textural conundrum, we talked to Zac Young, Food Network TV personality and the owner of Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream. According to Young, the issue commonly stems from mix-ins that don't see eye-to-eye with the blender.

"Chocolate chips (like in mint chip) melt at body temperature," Young says. "When blended into a really cold liquid, the result is basically like frozen sand." Essentially, while your brain is expecting uniform perfection, your teeth are bombarded by a boatload of tiny ice shards. It's not just chocolate chips that are to blame, either. Cookie dough, sprinkles, sweetened coconut shavings, and other pre-incorporated ice cream inclusions can break down into frozen fragments that could clog your straw and annoy your taste buds.

As for how to incorporate mix-ins into your homemade milkshakes to avoid that sandy texture, Young says, "Stir them in after blending." This allows the milkshake's ice cream base to get all smooth in the blender, while any additional add-ins remain intact. With the chunks a little bit bigger, you get texture variation without taking an unexpected vacation to the beach.