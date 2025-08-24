What Makes Charles Shaw Merlot The Best Of The Trader Joe's Lineup

There are a lot of Trader Joe's products that pique people's interest and have their moment in the spotlight. The Caesar Dip is turning heads these days and the Sparkling Rosé Tea Beverage is on the tip of everyone's tongue. But there's one tried-and-true product that has been consistently delivering for years — good ol' two-buck chuck, aka Charles Shaw wine.

It comes in a variety of whites, rosés, and reds, it's beyond affordable, and lots of people, Tasting Table's reviewer included, will tell you it's pretty pleasant to drink. We ranked eight Charles Shaw wines, and the merlot came out on top. Ever since Alexander Payne's "Sideways" was released in 2004, merlot has often been the butt of jokes, but public perception has deservedly begun to shift in the last 20 years; 30% of respondents to a Tasting Table poll agreed that merlot is the best red wine.

Among the Charles Shaw offerings, the merlot stood out as the most impressive. "This particular merlot is surprisingly light and supple, making it super easy to drink even without food," the reviewer wrote. "Its notes of cherry and strawberry make for a red wine that would taste particularly good chilled, although it can also be served at room temperature." They called it "an incredibly accessible red wine." That may be part of the reason merlot's name has been so maligned in the past, but in the year 2025, who doesn't want and deserve a cheap, sippable wine?