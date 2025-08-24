Ozzy Osbourne's Very Own Curry Recipe Featured A Bizarre Canned Ingredient
Ozzy Osbourne famously loved Chipotle – but when the Prince of Darkness was offstage, his favorite meal to chow down on was curry, and it had been for a long time. The tip comes from "Rock 'n' Roll Cuisine," a recipe collection by Robin Le Mesurier and Peggy Sue Honeyman-Scott. Published in 1988, "Rock 'n' Roll Cuisine" includes the handwritten personal recipes of '80s era music stars from Osbourne to Frank Zappa, Mick Jagger, Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton, The Cure, Paul Stanley, Meatloaf, the B-52's, and more. Ozzy's contribution to the gastronomic collection is a chicken curry recipe, which (perhaps unsurprisingly) includes a non-traditional ingredient: canned fruit. Not just one specific variety, either. Ozzy's recipe calls for "a can of fruit of your choice," blended. (We affectionately call this blending step the "Blizzard of Ozz.") His recipe suggests peaches or pineapple as possible candidates.
An Instagram post by @prospect.la, a culinary arts bookstore in South Pasadena, CA, provides a picture of Ozzy's book page. In addition to a can of fruit (dealer's choice), his curry recipe also calls for one skinned chicken, a whole jar of curry powder, and "a vegetable," served over rice. It's a highly customizable take on the classic dish. Ozzy was born in Birmingham, England, a region renowned for its longstanding love for curry. In 1945, The Darjeeling — one of the oldest curry houses in Britain — opened on Birmingham's Steelhouse Lane, enticing the palates of U.K. locals and the town's strong Bangladeshi population alike.
Ozzy's canned curry isn't complete without blended canned fruit
Ozzy's curry also includes four large "cooking apples," which get pan-sauteed in oil. We recommend gala, fuji, winesap, or jonagold apple types, which complement the savory tones of the curry and won't become mealy when exposed to heat. Ozzy's favorite apple, however, was far different. As he shared in an episode of "The Osbournes" family podcast, "I can't stop eating Pink Lady," while his daughter Kelly added, "He'll pound like 30 apples a day."
Considering the whole "jar of curry powder (to taste)" in Ozzy's recipe, the late-great singer apparently liked his curry extra bold. A doodle included in the handwritten recipe depicts a long-haired foodie chowing down on the curry with spicy smoke blowing out of his nostrils and a too-hot tongue dangling. In a 2024 episode of his podcast "The Madhouse Chronicles," Osbourne waxes about his decades-long love of curry. "In England, you can get [a good] curry delivered," says the singer, who also mentions loving the madras curry from Bombay Palace when he's in Los Angeles. Vindaloo, says Ozzy, is too spicy ("You go vindaloo and your f*****g head explodes"). Osbourne also mentions that fellow Sabbath-ite Tony Iommi is a bulletproof spice lover with a famous penchant for ultra-hot vindaloo curry. To complete the meal, Ozzy recommends serving his chicken curry over rice. We would also add cheesy naan on the side. The cheese's subtle sweetness would emphasize and balance the fruity tones in this spicy dish.