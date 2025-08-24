Ozzy Osbourne's Very Own Curry Recipe Featured A Bizarre Canned Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ozzy Osbourne famously loved Chipotle – but when the Prince of Darkness was offstage, his favorite meal to chow down on was curry, and it had been for a long time. The tip comes from "Rock 'n' Roll Cuisine," a recipe collection by Robin Le Mesurier and Peggy Sue Honeyman-Scott. Published in 1988, "Rock 'n' Roll Cuisine" includes the handwritten personal recipes of '80s era music stars from Osbourne to Frank Zappa, Mick Jagger, Fleetwood Mac, Eric Clapton, The Cure, Paul Stanley, Meatloaf, the B-52's, and more. Ozzy's contribution to the gastronomic collection is a chicken curry recipe, which (perhaps unsurprisingly) includes a non-traditional ingredient: canned fruit. Not just one specific variety, either. Ozzy's recipe calls for "a can of fruit of your choice," blended. (We affectionately call this blending step the "Blizzard of Ozz.") His recipe suggests peaches or pineapple as possible candidates.

An Instagram post by @prospect.la, a culinary arts bookstore in South Pasadena, CA, provides a picture of Ozzy's book page. In addition to a can of fruit (dealer's choice), his curry recipe also calls for one skinned chicken, a whole jar of curry powder, and "a vegetable," served over rice. It's a highly customizable take on the classic dish. Ozzy was born in Birmingham, England, a region renowned for its longstanding love for curry. In 1945, The Darjeeling — one of the oldest curry houses in Britain — opened on Birmingham's Steelhouse Lane, enticing the palates of U.K. locals and the town's strong Bangladeshi population alike.